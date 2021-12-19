Check out these townhomes for sale in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Chicago’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Chicago, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

226 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, 60302 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,999 | Townhouse | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This one is really special! Walk to town and train and sits on a beautiful quiet street. Courtyard style with direct entry to your own front and back door. Two parking spots. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful flooring. All dark hardwood flooring through out first and second floors. Basement is finished with plush carpeting. Rare opportunity to live in a self managed building. These townhomes do not come up very often! Two bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Laundry room. If you are looking for beautiful quiet Oak Park living....this is your new home. Did I mention walk to town and train!

For open house information, contact Janice Stahl, Compass at 708-482-2980

9176 South Burnside Avenue, Chicago, 60619 4 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Townhouse | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1942

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY FOR LESS!!! This 1/2 Duplex is truly a dream come true. FHA Approved and ZERO Association Fees!!! Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a full basement!! The features in this home are: Hardwood floors on both levels up and downstairs. Also has 2 full baths also and an eat-in kitchen. Fireplaces in basement with extra room. Laundry hookup for washer & dryer in basement. Located in a very nice and quiet area with a nice size front and back yard. Close to a lot of major venues, Expressways and eateries. NO monthly assessments and the taxes are low. lots of potential in this townhome. Come see before you miss out on it.

For open house information, contact Curtis Wideman, RE/MAX At Home at 847-255-1000

7424 Lincoln Avenue, Skokie, 60076 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,500 | Townhouse | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Spacious Lincoln Ridge 3 bedroom that lives like a house! This sunny, tree top unit has a wonderful open floor plan and private entrance. The generous living/dining room has cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. Separate family room. Eat-in kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, abundant counterspace, breakfast bar with sliders opening to the balcony. Large Primary suite has a private bath with double sink vanity and two closets including a walk-in. 2 additional roomy bedrooms and hall bathroom. In-unit laundry and heated garage! Wonderful location-easy access to expressway, close downtown Skokie restaurants, shopping, library and farmers market, Emily Oaks Nature Center.

For open house information, contact Jackie Mack, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty at 847-869-7300

1358 West 32Nd Street, Chicago, 60608 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This is a MUST SEE, RARELY AVAILABLE BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK 3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOME IN THE PRIME BRIDGEPORT AREA!!! Open Concept Eat-in Kitchen with a side balcony sliding door leading into your yard. Spacious LIVING ROOM with plenty of natural sunlight!! There is FULL FINISHED BASEMENT W/OAK CEILING AND RECESSED LIGHTING, STACK LAUNDRY and Plenty of space for additional entertainment or even an additional Bedroom! PRIVATE OUTDOOR PARKING, EASY TRANSPORTATION-WALK TO ORANGE LINE, ARCHER BUS #62 (MINS TO CHINATOWN AND DOWNTOWN). 3 Large sized rooms upstairs. Very little to do except move in your belongings. This well kept Bridgeport Townhome Owner seeks it's next owner as the ORIGINAL OWNER says goodbye to her longtime home. Call your favorite realtor and hurry in before it's too late!

For open house information, contact Mithil Patel, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002