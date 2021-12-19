House-hunt Fairfield: What’s on the market

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Looking for a house in Fairfield? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

376 Broad Street, Bridgeport, 06604 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,070 Square Feet | Built in 1883

Location! Located where the action is. Walking distance to The New Hartford Health Care Amphitheater, Webster Bank Arena, and the Port Jefferson Ferry. Conveniently located near Train Station, Bus lines, Hospital, University and Seaside Park. This home has been well maintained with same owners over decades. This Cape style home has a dining room ideal for entertaining, and a spacious family room providing natural light. The second floor boasts two large bedrooms and an additional bonus room that can be used as an office, for home schooling or the hobby enthusiast. The backyard provides a pristine and private space for play, gardening and/or relaxation. Being sold "AS IS."

90 Sleepy Hollow Road, Ridgefield, 06877 4 Beds 4 Baths | $839,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,030 Square Feet | Built in 1961

GREAT PRICE REDUCTION TO 839,000. BEST VALUE IN RIDGEIELD *Room for POOL*** Come and fall in love as you enter the two story foyer of this pristine updated and tastefully remodeled 4 bedroom 4 full bath colonial. This 4030 Square Foot Colonial is set on a quiet country lane yet it's minutes to the Westchester NY town line, major commuting arteries, Metro North train stations, and just a short walk to hiking trails, yet convenient to all the amenities of the most sought-after town of Ridgefield. You'll appreciate the open flowing and easy floor plan and notice that this house is not the traditional cookie cutter house with its striking European influence throughout. The airy and welcoming kitchen is complete with custom cabinetry, marble counters, granite island and a cozy gas fireplace that enhances this special main living area. Sliders off the eating area lead to a large deck overlooking a picturesque and private level back yard and woodland views. Down the hall is the 4th bedroom with an adjacent full bath, great for visiting guests or in-laws and a spacious family room. The master bedroom boasts cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace and a HUGE walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms on the upper level each have its own ensuite bath and heated radiant floor. Many other features. You'll love the peace and tranquility of living on a low traffic cul-de-sac street, ideal for hiking, jogging, dog walking or simply enjoying all the joys of nature and the great outdoors.

2 3Rd Street, Norwalk, 06855 3 Beds 1 Bath | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Look at this 3 bedroom Cape Cod in desirable East Norwalk. First time offered in 50 plus years. Water views from the second floor. Walk to the beach, marina, park, tennis courts and so much more. This home has endless possibilities. Make it your own. Don't miss this opportunity to live across the street from the water. There is no flood insurance. SOLD AS IS.

3233 North Street, Fairfield, 06824 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,249,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,699 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautifully renovated Greenfield Hill Estate! Located on a private road at the end of a cul-de-sac. The property abuts Brett Woods 186 acres of hiking/horse riding trails - perfect for equestrians & outdoor enthusiasts. Set back from the road on 3+ acres with stone walls this five-bedroom home offers a wonderful, open layout. The custom kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances, bright & sunny vaulted eating area with doors leading out to the deck, spacious family room w/ custom mantle surrounding the fireplace, stunning office with built-in shelves & wet bar with granite top. Living rm & dining room are bright and spacious & share a floor-to-ceiling stone dual fireplace. Completing the first flr is a half bath, mudrm off the garage with laundry rm & full bth. Second floor features: Master bedroom with his/hers walk-in closets, dramatic vaulted ceiling, fireplace w/ marble surround & a wonderful luxurious full bath. Three additional generously sized bedrooms are full of natural light & access the renovated full bath. Also on the 2nd floor is a very spacious great room/media rm w/ brick fireplace, vaulted ceiling & two sliders leading to Juliet balconies. NOT TO BE MISSED is the ACCESSORY APARTMENT/IN-LAW, w/ living room, full eat-in-kitchen, bedroom w/ full bath & separate entrance & garage. The exterior & interior have been freshly painted, new roof just completed. Only 4 miles to GFH market, 6 miles to FFLD train & 60 miles to NYC!

