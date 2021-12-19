Take a look at these homes on the market in Roanoke

(Roanoke, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Roanoke than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1219 Doublehead Road, Roanoke, 36274 2 Beds 1 Bath | $157,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1950

!! MOTIVATED SELLER !!This move-in ready, charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home that is situated on 5+/- acres is a MUST SEE! The home offers freshly cleaned carpet throughout and recently painted interior walls. The spacious kitchen and dining area is right off of the living room. An additional room can serve as an office area that has access to the back deck. Enjoy a cup a coffee cozied up on the back deck with a quaint view of trees and a flowing creek. This home is close to City Schools. Call today to see this adorable home!



334-646-2040

For open house information, contact Nikki Blackmon, South Home Realty at 334-863-2244

1017 Mainstreet, Roanoke, 36274 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,207 Square Feet | Built in 1930

PRICE REDUCED! Loft Living and income opportunity all in one space! Enjoy stunningly high-ceilings with the perfect blend of modern finishes and a vintage feel. 4207 square feet of living space and approximately 3600 sq ft of commercial space downstairs leaves an incredibly spacious layout in the loft and below in the commercial space. A kitchen equipped with top-notch stainless steel appliances, stove with vented hood, granite counters, and chic cabinetry that bring the home together. Hardwood floors, a dining room area, central A/C and an abundance of walk in closets gives the home the modern amenities perfectly integrated into this stunning converted land-marked building. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy living downtown in a growing area that is becoming a popular spot for music at the old Martin Theatre and most recently music in the streets, a boutique, a salon, a feed store and cafes. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, fans and blown insulation add to the efficiency of this home. Downstairs create your own space the possibilities are endless! Live and work in the same building! A Half bath has just been added in the downstairs!

For open house information, contact Amy Moody, South Home Realty at 334-863-2244

632 County Road 459, Woodland, 36280 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Must see to believe this astonishing property that not only includes a well maintained home but 79 acres with a nicely sized pond, beautiful wide creek (Cutnose Creek) and manmade trails throughout. Several acres of open pasture with an incredible spot to build a future home overlooking the pond. Take the trails down to the creek and to another open pasture perfect for planting crops. Great hunting land. This property also includes two barns and an out building with electricity/water. Two springs on this property, one which feeds the pond. Non working water well is located in the brick building behind home and can be ran again. Flood lights on property. Several updates over the years have been done to the home but needs someone to come in and make it their own. Truly your own oasis in the most beautiful county side.

For open house information, contact Kesha Brown, Century 21 Novus Realty at 678-664-1400

419 Waller, Roanoke, 36274 4 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,324 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Spacious 4 sided brick home offering 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, shed, fenced in back yard, a large back deck for entertaining, on .50 acre lot in the heart of Roanoke. This home has so much potential!! Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Krystin Olson, Coldwell Banker Spinks Brown at 706-884-5681