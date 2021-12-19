La Crosse-curious? These homes are on the market

(La Crosse, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Crosse. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

31340 County Rd 16, La Crescent, 55947 5 Beds 2 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,548 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Stunning Country property with easy I-90 access for quick commutes to La Crosse, Winona & Rochester. Features include: large open concept kitchen & living room, main floor laundry, 4 bedrooms & 2 baths on main floor. Beautiful patio w/ hot tub off the kitchen. Heated garage, two 30x60 metal buildings, all new metal roof, Smart siding, exterior doors and windows. Large blacktop driveway and all paved roads to the property. Gas forced air heat and central air plus out door wood boiler and approximately 2 years of wood. Land has food plots, apple trees, flat open yard area, woods, valley and offers fantastic hunting as the house photos show the remarkable deer hunts the family has enjoyed.

6017 River Run Road, La Crosse, 54601 2 Beds 3 Baths | $359,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,097 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction w/modern quality finishes. Covered patio w/views of bluffs. 2-story twin-do is designed w/an office/flex room and large entry drop zone. The stand alone dining room allows for extra comfort. Basement allows for multiple spaces w/an extra bedroom. Consumer is aware that prices & options selected may be modified during construction. Final pricing subject to change based on costs and final selections. Consumer is responsible to pay for change orders or options requested in advance.

N2286 Lonesome Valley Ln, Stoddard, 54658 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Luxurious 159.01+/- acre valley compound for sale in southwest Wisconsin known as Lonesome Valley Retreat. Extravagant log home built in 1983 which affords 4-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, 2-stall attached garage, heated pool and so much more. Warm and rustic contemporary home comes fully-furnished with designer touches throughout. Set amidst an unspoiled landscape teeming with cascading bluffs, deep sweeping valleys and billion-dollar views. Features a bunk house, restored barn and plenty of storage capacity for equipment. At the tail of a dead-end road, gated entrance opens to your very own masterpiece. Mix of ag land in row crop production or food plots. 4-miles worth of trail systems. Box Blinds overlooking Boone & Crockett Whitetail hot-spots. 5-valleys supported by 5-ridges.

2310 Mississippi St, La Crosse, 54601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Wonderful 3 bedroom southside home.Come embrace the ideal location of this cute Mississippi street cape cod. One down, two up, main floor laundry and bath. Nice sized kitchen. Dining room, living room and an added family room at the rear of the home with a nice composite deck through the sliding patio door. The property has alley entrance as well as access off of Mississippi street.A nice sized 2 car garage with additional parking on the side on the garage as well as the house.Hardwood floors up and down. This is a perfect family home.

