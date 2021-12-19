Take a look at these homes on the market in Elk City

(Elk City, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elk City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3776 Cr 3875, Independence, 67301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,387 Square Feet | Built in 1964

* Formerly 695 58 Road* This property is almost in the country, yet so close to town. The front room has a unique curved brick partial wall. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of room for a dining room table. This creates a generous space for all to gather. The backyard is fenced and so big! There's even a shed in the back to store all your lawn equipment. Come take a look!

301 Burns, Independence, 67301 1 Bed 1 Bath | $17,900 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1 bed 1 bath investment property

4461 Cr 3725, Independence, 67301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $118,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,827 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This property has plenty of space for everything! Two living areas, large galley kitchen with breakfast area, large mud/laundry room with a 3/4 bath. First floor has a bedroom and large full bath. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Their is a separate area that would be a great home office area with a bath and additional storage. Big shop building and another building for equipment and separate garage. Big shop has air compressor that has a line running to the smaller building. Garage door on separate garage is not working.

