On the hunt for a home in Warren? These houses are on the market

(Warren, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Warren will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

246 Cr 4476, Warren, 77664 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Fabulous lake front home with privacy. This 2 bedroom 1 bath cinderblock style home has been completely remodeled with leaving the integrity of the home intact and the essence of how the original home builder intended it to be viewed and the feeling of history invoked by all who enter. The bricks that have been laid within the stone floors actually came from the original saw mill building that was on an adjacent property years ago and has such historical value to the citizens of Warren, Texas. There are workshops, sheds and etc located on the property. The home fronts the original saw mill pond which is about 5 acres in size and has direct access to the pond, and the property is wooded on all other sides making it very private.

224 Cr 1510, Warren, 77664 3 Beds 2 Baths | $176,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming ranch style brick home on 1.06+/-Acres unrestricted located in the Warren School District. The home is surrounded by large pecan trees and oak trees with some fruit bearing trees as well. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, with a large open concept floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen open to each other with a fabulous wood burning fireplace located in the dining area. The utility room is located inside the home, and inside that room is a storm door that you can enter the storm cellar. There is a large barn and storage shed/work shop behind the home, and a small patio area for relaxing.

232 Pear Street, Village Mills, 77663 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1990

If you are looking to get away for the weekend, this little gem in the woods just might be the place for you! Tucked away in the Wildwood subdivision of Village Mills, this unfinished cabin is spacious and in need of its forever family! Close to community lake and playground!

100 Linden, Village Mills, 77663 5 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in None

5/2/ HOME LOCATED ON 3 LOTS ON LAKE KIMBLE. LARGE LIVING AREA THAT OVER LOOKS THE LAKE.. DECK AND A BOAT HOUSE. FENCED BACK YARD. GOLF CART GARAGE AND STORAGE. MOVE-IN READY. LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH 24/7 SECURITY, 365 AC. LAKE, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CALL TODAY.

