Check out these homes for sale in Solon Springs now

(Solon Springs, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Solon Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13771 S Fowler Circle, Gordon, 54838 3 Beds 1 Bath | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Like new cabin with 162 ft. of sandy bottom shoreline located on the pristine, crystal clear, lower Eau Claire Lake. This beautiful, 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home (with 12x16 ft. heated bunk house) has been fully updated and remodeled to the studs in 2016 offering knotty pine through out, rustic hickory cabinets, new windows, new roofs on all structures 2018, new septic 2015, well 2013 etc… Relax in the warm summer breezes and watch amazing sunsets from this western facing home and enjoy up-north living at its finest. Property offers phenomenal storage options with a 24’ x 48’ 4 car garage with a heated work shop inside and a separate 10’ x 12’ garden shed with a concrete floor. Located in a great recreational area with endless miles of ATV/snowmobile trails. Golf course located only a few hundred yards down the road. --

8882 E Hwy A, Solon Springs, 54873 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Nice sized home - Needs a little TLC. Open Floor Plan! Plenty of room to build a shop - live where you work. Zoned commercial. Attached insulated 2 car garage. Lower level has a large family room - or use as an extra bedroom. Seller will give $5000 allowance for carpet/pad.

7156 E County Road T, Gordon, 54838 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Duplex | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful cabin with level sand frontage on nearly 1800 acres of water on the Minong/Cranberry chain of lakes. Gorgeous lake views from every room! Small association consisting of 5 units share 4+acres and 400' sand lakeshore with wharf along most of the shore and beach area for the kids. Boat to 4 restaurants on this chain known for great fishing. You'll love the open space with vaulted ceilings and smart layout. The little ones will love their own little bunk room in the loft. This home boasts a 39 x 14 detached garage with 9' door, plenty to store a pontoon and much more! Easy living with lawn care and snow plowing taken care of leaves more time to enjoy all the lake and area offer. The best atv and snow trails right out your door! Home offers much more privacy than you might imagine, plenty of entertaining space inside and out, yet, has a warm cozy feel for just 2! This is a quality cabin with well managed grounds. HOA fees are normally $1200/yr, units to be stained in spring 2022

11514 S Superior St, Solon Springs, 54873 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,938 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand spankin' NEW home to be built. Engineering and architecutral aspects already done for you. Now it's time for you to make this dream, your reality. This home sits on a double lot in the Village of Solon Springs, with Lucious woods steps away. Another perk is the walkability to downtown, to the lake, or to the county park! The home is designed with comforts and convenience in mind with 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. The attached garage leads into a large mud-room that also has laundry and a powder room! The main level has an amazing open floor plan.The dining area is a sliding door to a large deck. Out front there is another deck that is covered with an overhang as well. Whoever knew brand new could be this affordable. Opportunities like this are rare, so take advantage of these plans and see this come to life and enjoy the process!

