Check out these homes for sale in Conway now

(Conway, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Conway will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13800 Highway J, Conway, 65632 3 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Fantastic all brick home positioned toward the back of 7.4 acres a few miles from I44 and about 1 1/2 miles from town. A beautiful floor plan with formal dining, a woodburning fireplace, and will have new carpeting installed in the living room and formal dining room. It has a wet weather pond and a lovely treed setting

For open house information, contact Michael J Kersey, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

12476 Navaho Drive, Conway, 65632 3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is the home in the country to start your own little mini farm! 3 possible 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms allow lots of room for any family. Large open living room, master bedroom is large with lots of lighting, walk-in closet. Master bed bathroom has a large tub with separate shower. There is a 4th bedroom and 1 bath in what used to be the garage, the wall can be taken down if you did not need the extra bedroom and wanted the garage space. The property is fenced and the owners have had cattle on there, there is electric and frost free faucets to help with animals. The home has new siding, windows and roof put on in the last year. The home is currently heated with the outdoor wood heater that allows the home to be heated very efficiently. There is a propane unit to heat the house with but there is no tank at this time and the unit has been disconnected because owner never used. Home is approximately 4 miles from Conway.

For open house information, contact Tracy Smith, Realty Executives of Lebanon at 588-700-0

3756 Cass Road, Niangua, 65713 0 Bed 1 Bath | $399,900 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Property in South Central Mo has alot to offer including Shop home, Pasture, New fence, Deep Well, Power, Low tax rate, Great road, Come give this a look!!!!!

For open house information, contact Duncan Glen Smith, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213

10653 Marie Lane, Conway, 65632 3 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Log Sided Home nestled in the country with excellent privacy! If seclusion is what you're after then come check out this property. Home is a very efficient custom, well built house with 6''exterior walls and spray foam in the ceiling. Home features Anderson windows! Lots of natural wood throughout. Pine and tile floors. Cathedral ceiling and stone fireplace catch your attention as soon as you walk in. Beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Custom cabinets. Covered decks on both the front and back of the house. 30x30 shop with two overhead doors and a 20x26 garage. Garage is floored and has a full bathroom as well as washer and dryer hookups. Could be used as a guest house or extra living quarters. All of this sitting on almost 10 acres!

For open house information, contact Shane Deppe, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900