Kellogg, ID

House hunt Kellogg: See what’s on the market now

 2 days ago

(Kellogg, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kellogg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQouQ_0dR5bg2400

1010 Wildflower, Nampa, 83868

2 Beds 1 Bath | $319,787 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome to this cozy quiet house with big yard and lots of extras, in the heart of Nampa and close to NNU. Back yard had 2 sections and patio with bar. Enjoy hobbies in the garage with plenty of work shelving and space, not to mention the RV parking for your toys.

For open house information, contact Conrad Jeffries, Mountain Realty at 208-484-6564

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98825722)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOQV2_0dR5bg2400

1023 Larch Ave, Osburn, 83849

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 826 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Cozy cottage home on a large lot tucked back against the hills in beautiful Osburn and conveniently located between 2 great skiing mountains - Lookout & Silver. Plus, it's only a block away from the scenic 73-mile paved Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes . This 2 bed / 1 bath home has a lot to offer including a gas fireplace, views of the mountains, and room for a shop but is in need of a little love.

For open house information, contact Tye Scott, John L. Scott, Inc (Cd'A) at 208-664-8500

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-11891)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaeZD_0dR5bg2400

109 Railroad Ave, Wallace, 83873

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,009 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with detached 2 car garage, fenced yard, and open deck. Conveniently located near thousands of acres of publicly accessible land, only 3 miles to Burke Canyon, 14 miles from Silver Mountain Resort, and just 50 miles to Downtown Coeur d'Alene! Cash Only. Sold in "as is" condition.

For open house information, contact Rob Crump, Century 21 Beutler & Associates at 208-765-5554

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-10991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4US4H5_0dR5bg2400

14 Diamond St, Kellogg, 83837

5 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Price change on this 5 bedroom (3 non-conforming) home adjacent to Silver Mt. Ski resort. South facing, sunny locationwith a large yard. Separate living quarters on the lower level.Vacant and easy to see.

For open house information, contact Francine Bartley, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-6764)

