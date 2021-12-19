House hunt Kellogg: See what’s on the market now
(Kellogg, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kellogg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Welcome to this cozy quiet house with big yard and lots of extras, in the heart of Nampa and close to NNU. Back yard had 2 sections and patio with bar. Enjoy hobbies in the garage with plenty of work shelving and space, not to mention the RV parking for your toys.
Cozy cottage home on a large lot tucked back against the hills in beautiful Osburn and conveniently located between 2 great skiing mountains - Lookout & Silver. Plus, it's only a block away from the scenic 73-mile paved Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes . This 2 bed / 1 bath home has a lot to offer including a gas fireplace, views of the mountains, and room for a shop but is in need of a little love.
Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with detached 2 car garage, fenced yard, and open deck. Conveniently located near thousands of acres of publicly accessible land, only 3 miles to Burke Canyon, 14 miles from Silver Mountain Resort, and just 50 miles to Downtown Coeur d'Alene! Cash Only. Sold in "as is" condition.
Price change on this 5 bedroom (3 non-conforming) home adjacent to Silver Mt. Ski resort. South facing, sunny locationwith a large yard. Separate living quarters on the lower level.Vacant and easy to see.
