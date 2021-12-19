House hunt Milford: See what’s on the market now

(Milford, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Milford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

56 January Lane, Milford, 04461 1 Bed 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Improved lot with drilled well, 3 bedroom, septic and 2 car oversized garage. Shell of a camp on site. Rehab the camp, build or put a modular up.

10 Hubbard Farms Road, Orono, 04473 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Condominium | 918 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Enjoy convenient condo living in this move-in ready end unit. This efficient 2BR, 1BA home features a living room with cathedral ceilings, propane fireplace and sliding doors to the private deck. The eat-in kitchen is separate, yet open to the living room and includes a pantry closet and propane range. In-unit laundry can be found in one of the hall closets. Condo includes a storage unit and two designated parking spaces right in front. New propane boiler installed in Oct of 2020. Newer roof and exterior painting by association as well. Don't miss this great spot, close to UMaine and downtown Orono.

