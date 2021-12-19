ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, ME

House hunt Milford: See what’s on the market now

Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 2 days ago

(Milford, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Milford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lBk7_0dR5bf9L00

56 January Lane, Milford, 04461

1 Bed 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Improved lot with drilled well, 3 bedroom, septic and 2 car oversized garage. Shell of a camp on site. Rehab the camp, build or put a modular up.

For open house information, contact Holly Taylor, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147160243)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAtPM_0dR5bf9L00

10 Hubbard Farms Road, Orono, 04473

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Condominium | 918 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Enjoy convenient condo living in this move-in ready end unit. This efficient 2BR, 1BA home features a living room with cathedral ceilings, propane fireplace and sliding doors to the private deck. The eat-in kitchen is separate, yet open to the living room and includes a pantry closet and propane range. In-unit laundry can be found in one of the hall closets. Condo includes a storage unit and two designated parking spaces right in front. New propane boiler installed in Oct of 2020. Newer roof and exterior painting by association as well. Don't miss this great spot, close to UMaine and downtown Orono.

For open house information, contact Sally Bilancia, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149899821)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Orono, ME
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Propane
Milford News Watch

Milford News Watch

Milford, ME
29
Followers
364
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy