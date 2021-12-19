Check out these homes for sale in Canby now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, MN

Canby Digest
 2 days ago

(Canby, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Canby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K65kQ_0dR5bdNt00

409 Lyon Avenue N, Canby, 56220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1959

2015-new paint & carpet. The home is located near Central Park & The Canby High School & Elementary School

For open house information, contact Adriane Heiden, Keating Realty at 507-829-6202

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6021878)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvmjH_0dR5bdNt00

312 Haarfager Avenue N, Canby, 56220

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 bedrooms, 1 bath home right across the street from the city park. This home has been updated with a Gas Fireplace and has a beautiful sunroom and deck. Newer appliances stay with the home. The backyard is fenced in and has a nice firepit for your family & friends to enjoy gathering around. It also has two sheds on the property. The 40 x 25 shed will easily store your vehicles and is insulated and heated! It is also finished inside where it would make a great mancave or extra living space. For all those extra toys or tools there is another 36 x 24 shed. Both sheds and house have steel siding on them so low maintenance. Great location and well maintained property!

For open house information, contact Dean Maeyaert, Wilson O'Brien REALTORS at 507-532-5756

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6110570)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUb96_0dR5bdNt00

311 8Th Street W, Canby, 56220

2 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 1942

See this quality home on a corner lot. Plenty of yard space to play, entertain and/or add buildings. This home offers plenty of room with more options in the basement to suit your needs. Don't pass this one by!

For open house information, contact Jon Haff, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6135427)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsZ86_0dR5bdNt00

405 Oscar Avenue N, Canby, 56220

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Come check out the completely remodeled 1.5 story home with rustic charm, and all the modern amenities! Brad new flooring, hickory kitchen cabinets, lighting, electrical, shingles and much more! This one is a definite must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Cody Morris, Keating Realty at 507-829-6202

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6127495)

See more property details

