Check out these Machias homes on the market

Machias, ME

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Machias, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Machias will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

29 Broadway Street, Machias, 04654

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nestled right in the heart of town on a main thoroughfare, this farmhouse with rear attached shed & sliding barn door will make the perfect business or office location, starter home, or rental opportunity. Home has many original features such as built-in cabinetry, beautiful staircase, tin ceilings, stained glass window. Walk to all amenities. Home is being offered in 'as is' condition.

258 Rim Road, East Machias, 04630

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 977 Square Feet | Built in 1900

East Machias River views from this thoughtfully designed complete remodel. Light fills this lovely 3 bed, 1.5 bath cape. Front deck and side covered porch leads to detached two car garage. Yard has open level side lawn and back yard has beautiful trees and ledge. Great views of the river where the rails to trails run along the coast. Easy access to town, a must see!

