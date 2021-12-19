Top homes for sale in Shippenville

(Shippenville, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Shippenville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

35 Campbell Avenue, Clarion, 16214 4 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Check out this great four bedroom home in Clarion Borough, located just a few block form Clarion University in a wonderful residential neighborhood. This Home features an updated Kitchen, laminate floors, large open rooms and a full walkup attic. Outside you have a fenced rear yard two car garage and off street parking.

For open house information, contact William Henry III, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355

20465 Route 68, Clarion, 16214 4 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1964

A diamond in the rough is best way to describe this well built split-level home on 2.5 acres only minutes from Clarion. Easy access to Route 68, Interstate 80, Routes 66 and Route 322. Hilltop setting with covered front porch and a full, walk-out basement with 2 car garage. Basement appears to be dry and could be finished into additional living area. Interior needs flooring, painting and some updating. Public water is a very nice feature. Won't last long in this current market.

For open house information, contact Brian Burford, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355

323 Highland, Shippenville, 16254 4 Beds 3 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,164 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wonderful Cherry Kitchen, ceramic tile foyer/ kitchen/ dining area. *Living room, family room, laundry, 1/2 bath, office, kitchen, dining area, and formal dining room all on the 1st floor. 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms on the second floor. Basement has a large recreation room & large room that would work for theater room also a 3/4 bathroom. 6 zone hot water heating. 2 wood burning fireplaces. Huge rear deck that admittingly needs some elbow work, mostly staining with a pool and gazebo. Great neighborhood as the home is in Marianne Estates. Some restrictive covenants in plan.

For open house information, contact Kim Beidl, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355

108 Oak Ridge Drive, Clarion, 16214 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Check out this outstanding 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in one of Clarion's premier subdivisions. This home is 2,524 square feet and features solid surface countertops in it's recently updated kitchen. Formal dining, large family room in basement with 4th bedroom. Many new updates features a large rear deck & 2 car attached garage. Items included in sale: pool table, cabinet downstairs, wall cooler downstairs, shed.

For open house information, contact William Henry III, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355