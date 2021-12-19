On the hunt for a home in Dannemora? These houses are on the market

(Dannemora, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dannemora. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17 Wildflower Lane, Morrisonville, 12962 4 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful contemporary style home in a private and desirable subdivision. This spacious home offers 4 large bedrooms (additional room for option of bedroom in basement), 4 full bathrooms, cherry hardwood floors, and an open concept living area with lots of natural light! Enjoy entertaining in your custom kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are crown moldings, a gas fireplace to cozy up to in the cold winter months, and a huge basement for the kids or game night! This home is situated on a very private lot with a fenced in yard, a storage shed, and a large back deck.

For open house information, contact Hillary Trombley, Fesette Realty, LLC at 518-324-4500

201 Spear Hill Road, Lyon Mountain, 12955 5 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Situated on 36 acres this large home features an indoor pool. Perfect place to raise a family. The home is primarily heated with a geothermal system. Several outbuildings. Plenty of land to raise cattle, or an excellent spot to have horses.

For open house information, contact Matthew Backus, Backus Real Estate, Inc. at 518-497-7030

120 Cold Brook Road, Saranac, 12981 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Well maintained home situated on 9.1 acres. New bridge over Cold Brook to the property. New vinyl siding. Open kitchen with an island for seating. Large living room with a cozy gas log fireplace. Lots of storage in the mudroom/laundry room. Family room in front of home. Enjoy watching the wildlife including deer and turkeys, cold brook has brook trout. 25 miles to Plattsburgh or to Saranac Lake.

For open house information, contact Lisa Laporte, Century 21 The One at 518-563-7350

890 Route 22B, Schuyler Falls, 12985 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Spacious home in Peru School District! Both the kitchen and living room offer a lot of space for friends and family gatherings. The master bedroom and hallway both have new carpeting. The stackable washer and dryer will stay and is located on the main floor. Enjoy having a BBQ on the large back deck overlooking the good size back yard. There is plenty of space for all the outdoor extras in the 21 x 34 garage. This home is conveniently located near the village of Peru and Plattsburgh. This home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jill Lawyer, Century 21 The One at 518-563-7350