Top homes for sale in Columbus

(Columbus, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

645 Quarry St, Columbus, 59019 5 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,680 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Nothing spared on this contractors 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home on .882 Acres in Columbus, MT. Impeccably kept and built for entertaining. Enter from a covered front porch into open concept great room w/gas fireplace, dining and kitchen. Cabinets w/ full extension drawers and soft close doors,oak hardwood flooring,quartz counter tops w/butcher block island, SS appliances. Main floor master bedroom, walkin closet, attached bath with tiled, multi shower head plus steam shower. 2nd bedroom and full bath. Off the kitchen is a covered outdoor living space with gas fireplace and slider doors to very private, fenced back yard. Laundry room off the heated garage. Over the 36x28 heated garage is a 740 sf studio/murphy bed,kitchen w full size appliances and bath. Access from the main home or outside.For the vehicle or shop enthusiast there is a heated 40x40 shop w 3 overhead doors/1/2 bath, 2 bay sink.

For open house information, contact Joyce Kelley, Parks Real Estate at 406-322-4115

2 Davis Lane, Columbus, 59019 6 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,441 Square Feet | Built in 1979

You will fall in love with this Quintessential Montana horse property at first site. It is move in ready & set up for your hobby farm. The property is situated off a county maintained road on 20 acres w/ Whitebird Creek flowing through it. Plus, it borders 640 acres of state land! The home boasts 6 bedrooms & 3 baths. It has soaring tongue & groove ceilings in the open kitchen/dining/living area. The kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances. New windows throughout the home capture your views from every angle. Look out your living room window at your horses grazing below & your kids riding in the 80 x 100 arena. The barn is 24 x 60 with 4 stalls & tack room. Take off and ride for miles from the barn! The shop complex features a 24x40 heated shop, 32x30 cold storage area & a16x30 heated exercise room. 2 add'l sheds, single garage, chicken coup, dog kennel and so much more!

For open house information, contact Jill Exner, Parks Real Estate at 406-322-4115