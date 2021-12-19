Weaverville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Weaverville, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Weaverville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

131 E. Weaver Creek Rd, Weaverville, 96093 3 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,075 Square Feet | Built in 1996

What an enchanting property, nestled by the creek for all the sounds of the running water, the home was perfectly designed for the enjoyment of the creek, most all rooms face the creek with walls of windows to take in the views. This 2,355 sf home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms in the main home, custom throughout the home, to the hardwood & tile flooring, custom lighting, cherry wood cabinetry throughout the home, solid surface counter tops & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is a delight, with an over sized island , wall to wall counter space and plenty of cabinetry, also a walk-in pantry, decking leading from the dining area that over looks the creek for all your BBQ's. The Master en-suite is very expansive with its own work out area, bench seating over looking the creek and your own private deck, plus a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has Jacuzzi tub and walking is shower. This property also offers a separate guest quarters that is 720 sf, with kitchen, living room & bedroom with a open floor plan concept and full bathroom, plus a private entrance and its own patio area. All of this is located on 2.44 creek side acres in Weaverville only 1/4 mile from Hwy 3.

For open house information, contact Shannon Aikins, Big Valley Properties at 530-628-5850

541 Vitzthum Gulch Rd, Douglas City, 96024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Gorgeous setting up out of the heat and in the Mountains. Close to all sorts of amazing outdoor destinations but still close to amenities. Manufactured home on 2.5 acres with views of the mountains. Have this as a home away from home to get away from it all. Close to Trinity Lake and day trip distance to the coast, Mt Shasta, Lake Shasta and Redding with the Sundial Bridge. If you are looking to get out of the cities but still have access to services then this is it!

For open house information, contact Tera Lipski, Sheldon Largent Realty at 530-282-1771

211 Hanover St, Weaverville, 96093 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome to 211 Hanover Street-Centrally located just off Main Street, this stunning home features incredible natural light, a functional 2/2 home with warm architectural charm. A cozy wood burning stove located in the family room for cool evening nights. In addition, enjoy newer, upgraded HVAC and Forced Air System to create the perfect temperature year-around. The home is located within a quiet cul-de-sac. Guest Bedroom on main floor with primary on-suite upstairs. This home is well cared for and move in ready. Outdoors, the backyard provides a privacy and serenity. The Home is Move- in Ready and a Must see.

For open house information, contact Tom Miceli, The Real Estate Group at 530-515-7899

1949 Union Ridge Rd, Lewiston, 96052 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath cabin sits on just under 9 acres & is located on the outskirts of Weaverville. . If shop space is what you're looking for, look no further! There are 2 four car garage shops, with one having a bonus apartment above it with an additional bedroom, large living room, and a woodstove. The property is partially fenced and has a gated entrance (with an easement for the neighbors above). Property consists of a fenced in garden area/orchard, some flat area and sloped to steeper terrain around. Part of the property has a (once used as) over night camping area for guests There is a small pond on the property and a portion of the back property boarders the creek running threw. Primary water source is by private well & electricity is by way of solar which powers the batteries to the home, as well as a generator for back up. This is an amazing opportunity to escape the city and have all the immunities of a working self sustainable property not far from town. Neighboring properties have looked into bringing in PUD for electric and would like to split the costs with potential new buyers (per seller). This one is a must see!

For open house information, contact Hannah Evans, Big Valley Properties at 530-628-5850