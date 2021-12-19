Top homes for sale in Eureka

(Eureka, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eureka. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

None, Eureka, 59917 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,084 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT! This is one of the best 6 bedroom plans you will find anywhere & a perfect vacation home at the Wilderness Club. Wide-open great groom complete with stone faced wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is a galley styled & includes an island that is complete with eating bar & extra storage. The master bedroom has large closet, luxurious bathroom w/private WC, double vanity, & custom tiled shower! . Many options & upgrades available such as cedar hot tub, fire pit & more including floor plans. The WC is one of kind on 550 acres of breathtaking Montana landscape. Call Jerry Murphy at 406-300-2669 or your real estate professional.CURRENT RESIDENCE LOCATED ON PROPERTY WILL BE TORN DOWN BY SELLER.

For open house information, contact Jerry Murphy, Mission Valley Properties at 406-745-4940

859 Evergreen Drive, Eureka, 59917 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,488 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A Montana paradise awaits in this turn key, furnished, Rocky Mountain retreat. Just minutes from Glen Lake, a short drive to the Wilderness Golf Club or the Canadian border, and within an hour of Whitefish, the premier private location can't be beat. Natural light pours into the grand windows and fills the main floor chef's kitchen and open concept living space up to the colossal vaulted ceilings. The separate owner's suite beams with beauty and uniqueness. A great room complete with wet bar and game room pairs perfectly with two additional guest suites. For maximum Montana style entertainment, follow the expansive wrap around deck to the custom rock fire pit. Call Sandi Hall at 406.471.0749 or your Real Estate Professional

For open house information, contact Sandi Hall, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC - Eureka at 866-599-8160

4800 Grave Creek Road, Eureka, 59917 4 Beds 9 Baths | $4,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,023 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Turnkey tranquility in this enchanting estate/wellness spa retreat. Custom built with spectacular features such as giant Canadian log beams, stonework, and authentic fossils. The 2,256 sf Smart House main lodge includes 3 br, 3.5 ba, and views of Krinklehorn Peak. Caretaker's lodge is a full 1 br apt + office with 2 baths above a spotless shop. Heated 1,235 sf garage with lofted storage area. Beautiful 2 stall stables w/ hay + tack rooms and a 8,611 sf riding arena. The MAA log sauna house with grass roof is the conversation piece while the 3,254 sf established wellness retreat is the crown jewel of the property. This private paradise is set upon 30 fenced acres, with Grave Creek access and bordered on 3 sides by FS land. Call Lisa Lorge @406.890.5726 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Lisa Lorge, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC at 866-599-8160

343 Glacier Peaks Road, Eureka, 59917 4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Located inside the gated community of Wilderness Club Resort is this beautiful custom, rustic home. Surrounded by breathtaking Montana landscape & Lake Koocanusa, you will be calling this ''home'' in no time. Resort amenities available to members including: Sports Park, Lake, Water Park, and Fitness Center! For more information contact Jerry Murphy 406-300-2669, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Jerry Murphy, Mission Valley Properties at 406-745-4940