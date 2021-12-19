Check out these homes on the Wyalusing market now

(Wyalusing, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wyalusing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1368 Pa. 367, Laceyville, 18623 2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,500 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1975

GREAT BEGINNERS, CHEAPER THAN RENT!! 2 bedroom 1 bath bordering the Tuscarora Creek. Features first floor bathroom and eat in kitchen a laundry room and screened in back porch.

For open house information, contact Dale Allis, Howard Hanna Realty Pioneers - Towanda at 570-265-6100

2935 Ambrosius Road, New Albany, 18833 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Move right in to this cozy ranch home in a country setting. Neat and clean, open living space with vaulted pine ceiling and plenty of windows, three bedrooms and one large bath. lots of closet space, laundry hook-ups on main level and also in basement, electric and domestic hot water, back deck has a great view of the back field to watch the wildlife wander by. A low maintenance home. Additional acreage is available at a price of $5000/acre as per subdivision map.

For open house information, contact Laura Cimino, Highland Realty, Inc at 570-928-7700

146 Lyon St, New Albany, 18833 4 Beds 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,942 Square Feet | Built in 1876

House on 1.68 acres on the outskirts of New Albany down a deeded right of way (Lyons St) that may have to be demolished. There is NO Sellers Disclosure.

For open house information, contact Raul Azpiazu, Howard Hanna Realty Pioneers - Towanda at 570-265-6100

131 Taylor Ave, Wyalusing, 18853 4 Beds 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Contact Your Local Lender Today to see if a Construction Loan would work to own this Victorian! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Victorian Home located on the outskirts of town. What an amazing home this could be! Almost 2500 sq ft of living space. Home will need updating and renovation work to be finished. Some building supplies are still in the home such as purple drywall and other wood items. Some vanities have already been updated as well. Large covered front porch to sit and relax or a nice quiet setting out back let you enjoy the evening. First Floor Bedroom and Bath and 3 additional bedroom up with a 3/4 bath that needs finished. The space keeps going in this home. Renovate the rooms to match what your housing needs are. Use the Carriage House for additional storage or a workshop

For open house information, contact Michelle Strange, RE/MAX First at 570-662-2200