On the hunt for a home in Kaunakakai? These houses are on the market

7541 Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai, 96748 3 Beds 1 Bath | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Fantastic Manae, East end house opportunity on a 10,878 SF lot. 3Bedroom 1+ bathroom, CMU masonry house, with large 400Sf lanai and storage sheds that needs some work. Quiet and private 1,158SF house. Maui County records differ from what's on site, Buyer and Buyer's agent to do their own due diligence. No legal access from Wata Tank Rd. use next mauka driveway east. Fix it up as a rental or make your own home. GREAT price.

34 Kamakana Place, Kaunakakai, 96748 2 Beds 1 Bath | $378,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Christmas Special in Kawela Gardens! Perfect starter home for a family or investment property. 2B/1Ba with extra bath and bedroom down stairs waiting for your imagination. Nice yard space with a Beautiful Mango tree. Enjoy being close to town and it's amenities. Actual square ft., configuration and permitting may differ from county records; buyer/agent to do their own due diligence. Home is being sold "As-Is". Bring an offer!

85 Kupaia Place, Kaunakakai, 96748 2 Beds 3 Baths | $688,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spectacular 360-degree views from Mauka to Makai. On clear mornings wake up to the changing colors of the Pacific and amazing four island views before even leaving your bed. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Guest room with separate bath. Both spacious suites have private access to the large covered deck that allows for extended outdoor living space. Vaulted ceilings, large glass sliding doors, and windows bring in the natural light, tropical breezes and make for a bright, and comfortable living area and kitchen. Great for entertaining and enjoying with your loved ones. The open floor plan takes advantage of the fabulous views Kawela Plantations is known for and adds to the nice easy flow of this custom-built home. A spacious two-car garage allows for lots of storage and work area. Access to hiking on over 5000 acres which include the adjacent canyon and seeing and hearing water rushing downstream after a storm. Access to the private Kawela beach park for camping, picnic, and relaxing. Lovely home, location, extraordinary views, and 2 acres of fenced-in land... Make this your retreat. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

