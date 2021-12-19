Top homes for sale in Burns

(Burns, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burns will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

320 W Johnson St, Burns, 97720 2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Burns Oregon Investment Property This 2-bedroom 1-bathroom home is priced to sell. Newer lament floors in the last two years however the home needs work. Consider this property for an investment or an entry-level home. The lot has mature trees and is fenced. Located in a neighborhood with proximity to downtown and community services. Currently rents for $450 per month.Property is being sold "as-is" for cash - no finance offers will be accepted. ADDRESS: 320 W. Johnson Street, Burns OR 97720 PRICE: $40,000 TAXES: $378 FINANCING: Cash YEAR BUILT: 1974 SQ. FT.: 896 sqft LOT SIZE: .14 ac lot HEAT SOURCE:Oil monitor stove, wood stove BEDROOMS:2 BATHROOMS:1 - tub/shower combination APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, electric stove

32497 Airport Lane, Burns, 97720 4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in None

This is just what everyone is looking for. A very nice, 2003 newly remodeled 4 bed, 3 full bath home on 17.57 acres of land just outside of town. The property also has 16 irrigated acres with a good stand of alfalfa hay, wheel lines and fenced property. The interior of the home was just recently completely remodeled inside. It is now a 4 bed home with 3 full bathrooms, all of which have been renovated. The kitchen was also redone as well as the bedrooms and living area. This is a very nice, beautiful home just 4 miles out of town. The interior also features, all new showers/tubs, sinks, toilets, two new hot water heaters, new LED lighting, new flooring throughout the home, new interior paint as well. Large walk in closets. There are two bedrooms with their own bathroom suites. A propane cooktop, pantry, large counter space, and laundry room. The home has central air and heat pump, it also has a stand alone propane stove in the living room. The home has dual pane windows, concrete foundation, well insulated home and has a composite shingle roof. There is also hardi-plank siding, a new exterior paint job, covered back and front porch. The home is 2,016 sq ft with vaulted ceilings. The property also has its own domestic well, with a detached pump house, and septic system. There are some corrals in the back as well as a large chicken coop area which could also be used for dog kennels. One of the greatest parts of this property is in the back yard area there is 16 irrigated acres of land with certified water rights. It is run with wheel lines. There is an irrigation well that is 90 feet deep with a draw down of 20 feet and produces 200 gallons per minute which is plenty to run the wheel lines. The owner estimated that he produced approximately 38 tons of hay production this past summer. Which is a bonus if you have your own horses or some other farm animals. There is also a large fenced in area for a garden or riding area next to the home. This is a great find on todays market. Hard to find nice homes with some irrigated land. These are very difficult to find right now. Contact us for a private showing today!

30447 Stanclift Ln, Burns, 97720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This home may surprise you! Water test results in hand and it's great water! It sits next to the Silvies River in a quiet and peaceful location just outside of town. The home has a large front porch, which is great for taking in the serene setting. You'll love the fenced garden area and fruit trees in the back yard. There is plenty of room to enjoy activities inside or outside. The home has a large utility room and an enclosed back porch. It was also just repainted. Shown by appointment only. Will be sold as-is. Home will not qualify for Bank financing.

