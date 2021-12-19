Take a look at these homes on the market in Cherokee Village

(Cherokee Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cherokee Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

695 Summitt Avenue, Mammoth Spring, 72554 5 Beds 1 Bath | $77,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,482 Square Feet | Built in 1940

2-STORY HOME 9-ROOMS 5 or more bedrooms, big,covered porch ideal for parties, grilling, with storage underneath. 2- central heat and air units, plus an outside wood furnace set up to heater water. The 21x10 kitchen has a lot of cabinets, plus a 9x14 room attached for dining room or could be use as additional bedroom. Grounds have a wood privacy fence on 3 sides, and a variety of young established fruit trees. There's room for a gardening area in the back yard and a play area. Only 9 blocks and you can dip your feet in Spring River for swimming, boating, fishing, etc., or enjoy the state park around Mammoth Spring. Drastic Reduction for Immediate sale NOW $77,500.00

For open house information, contact Norman Cozort, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604

1285 Ar 175 Highway, Hardy, 72542 4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to Market 1285 AR Hwy 175 of Hardy, AR. An open concept Ranch Style Farmhouse with 2,020 sf of well laid out living space containing 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and soaring vaulted ceilings w/ wood beams. The grounds hold five +/- acres sprinkled with mature trees and landscaping, an outbuilding, chicken coop, tree fort, and firepit. Featuring 2 masters with en-suites, handicapped accessibility, granite counters, hardwood floors, jet tub, and walk-in closet. Call today to make this house your home.

For open house information, contact Andrea Andrews, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

308 Royal Drive, Horseshoe Bend, 72512 2 Beds 2 Baths | $87,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom manor home totally remodeled and move-in ready with new flooring, painted walls, kitchen countertops, light fixtures, faucets, high toilets in both bathrooms, and window treatments. It has a nice sun porch out back. It is also near a pool and a clubhouse.

For open house information, contact Jill Boyer, United Country Moody Realty, Inc. at 870-895-3233

3283 South Hwy 63, Mammoth Spring, 72554 4 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,787 Square Feet | Built in 2015

SPRING/CREEK/ HOME/SHOP on 30 acres valley/hills/open and timbered land, CREEK runs through the pasture and hay land, nice woods for wildlife cover. Comes with a custom home approximately 3800 sq ft. with geothermal heat and air. The living, kitchen, breakfast area is all one great room, with a separate dining room. Office has large sliding glass doors and lots of storage with custom cabinets some slide out for additional storage. Outstanding master bedroom, 2 large walk-in closets, large bath with air jet tub and tiled walk-in shower, large windows on 2 sides. Basement has living/game room, 2 bedrooms, bath and ground level walk out to covered patio. Home features vaulted ceilings and cypress open beams. Cabinetry and interior doors are of knotty alder wood. All Electrolux appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, propane Cook Top, Double electric ovens and ice maker. Upper and lower covered porches overlooking spring fed pond and creek. Take a swim in the pond if you can stand the cold water. Want a farm, hobby farm or just retirement home in the country??? Includes shop building with office and restrooms, set up currently for wood working. It'll be hard to find better at @ 675,000. Call for appointment.

For open house information, contact Norman Cozort, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604