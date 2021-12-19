Take a look at these homes for sale in Camden

(Camden, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Camden. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6 Merrill Court, Camden, 36726 3 Beds 3 Baths | $442,500 | Single Family Attached | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful Water Front Home Located In Canton Bend Estate with 1 acre of Prime Lake Views. This custom Built Home has many quality features. Home includes Gorgeous Kitchen with numerous features including, Hard surface counter tops, A Bar between the kitchen and dining room creating and open floor plan between the kitchen, dining room, and Living Room giving show stopping views of the lake. Home also includes a 3 spacious Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The master suit Has wonderful views of the lake and has a spacious master bath attached. The master bath has His and Her Walk- In closets and Private Toiletry area. Beautiful Knotty Pine Flooring throughout, Two Car Garage with a huge storage building built in the back of the garage. The screened in porch and patio is a must see and is amazing for entertaining all while overseeing the lake. The home also comes with a two story floating deck with unforgettable views that make you never want to leave. This home can be sold furnished and appliances will convey

1592 River Bluff Dr, Camden, 36726 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | 2,177 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Riverfront, Workshop, and Beautiful Brick Home? Yes, you heard that right! This 3/2 brick home sits right on the river! As you drive up to the property you immediately are greeted with a gorgeous view and natural tranquility. Over 2,000 sq. ft. with a split-bedroom design which is ideal for any living situation! Brand new luxury vinyl flooring throughout the home adds to the cabin feel. The metal roof was just put on with a new HVAC system to boast. Lookout over the water as you enjoy your cozy eat-in kitchen. Take a walk down to the dock to check out your own private boat lift! The 19x27 outside shop is two stories which can be used as a man cave or added storage. These are just a few perks this amazing property has to offer, so what are you waiting for? Give us a call to schedule your own private showing today!

