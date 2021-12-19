Take a look at these homes for sale in Glenwood

(Glenwood, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Glenwood. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

133 Norris Road, Amity, 71921 3 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Very cute 2020 Modular home on 1.68+/- Acres! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath 1440 sq ft home features an open concept living/kitchen/dining area, primary bedroom with bath, laundry room, and a neat "flex" room behind beautiful barn style doors. Property has a 20X30 shop, is on well water, and has large backyard. This would make a great first time home buy or for those looking for a cute country setting not too far from town!

339 School Street, Amity, 71921 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice brick home that sits back of the Hwy on over 3 acres. Home has 3 bed, 2 bath with an open floor plan, CH&A, tankless water heater, whole house generator, and double garage with a side utility/laundry room. Large backyard with chainlink fence, concrete patio, covered kennels, pump house with well water for outside jobs with a large under ground holding tank. Home also has a concrete storm shelter and a nice 420 sq ft shop, with 150 amp service & has separate utilities.

204 N Hill Street, Amity, 71921 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Pristine Property! Home is located only 1 block from Amity City Hall, the grocery store, Post Office, Bank, & restaurants for your convenience! Home has been redone with new paint on ceilings and walls, new flooring, outside. 3 bed 2 full baths, living room, dining room, galley kitchen, office, & cozy den w/ barn plank walls & gas log fireplace. Property features a garage, nice size yard, wood privacy fence, and swimming pool with a nice deck for entertaining or relaxing. A great find in Amity!

396 Mount Moriah, Bonnerdale, 71933 3 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning 60 Acres cattle/hay farm with Custom-built Country home, wrap around porch overlooking the fenced pasture & pond. 2 bed, 2 bath on main floor, rustic kitchen, custom cabinets & tin ceiling in the dining room, Vaulted ceiling living room, floor to ceiling rock fireplace (gas or wood burning). 2nd floor: full master suite with upstairs laundry, sitting area & fireplace, lots of closet space. Panoramic views from master suite. Private drive, seclude quiet area. Minutes from Hot Springs and Glenwood.

