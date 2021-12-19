Top homes for sale in Pinedale

(Pinedale, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pinedale. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

181 W Rendezvous St, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Great house that has been completely remodeled. From the entire kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, electrical fixtures, all new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with bay window. Gas fireplace in the living room. Nice size dining area and breakfast area. Good size closets in the master bedroom. Corner lot fenced in the back. Great shop in the back insulted with wood burning stove you can access off the alley to the shop also. Sprinkler system, RV parking on the side of the driveway. Close to schools and PAC

89 S Bench, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,104 Square Feet | Built in 2008

89 South Bench is a custom home situated on 35 irrigated acres with uninterrupted Wind River Mountain views. A 2,280 square foot shop provides room for equipment, storage, and projects while a 30x36 foot greenhouse will maximize your growing season. With a fenced perimeter, this property has potential for both livestock and hay production. Fine touches in this home include alder trim and cabinets, hickory flooring, hand-crafted solid wood doors, timber frame and stone accents, Sierra Pacific windows, Vermont Castings fireplace, a formal dining area, and hydronic in-floor heating. High ceilings and numerous windows create a bright and open interior, while a loft provides an additional entertainment area or guest accommodations. This quiet, rural neighborhood is just minutes from Pinedale.

1307 Club House Rd, Pinedale, 82941 4 Beds 4 Baths | $965,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,250 Square Feet | Built in 2014

A light-filled, spacious, and sophisticated custom home, this 4-bed/3.5-bath haven offers high quality finishes inside and out. Situated in the heart of Pinedale and adjacent to 68 acres of Rendezvous Meadows Golf Course, this property enjoys the convenience of all town amenities, golfing and cross-country ski trails out of the back door. Featuring an open floor plan, 20 foot vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, Italian marble and brazilian cherry hardwood flooring throughout, three fireplaces and expansive windows seamlessly welcome the sunlight and surrounding nature into each room. Gourmet kitchen & separate wet bar. Ground floor master suite with large closet. 2nd floor has one en-suite bedroom plus two more sharing a beautiful marble bathroom. The upstairs loft with a second bar and a theatre room complete this amazing family home.

