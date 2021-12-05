ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

House hunt Stanfield: See what’s on the market now

Stanfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(Stanfield, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stanfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2029 E Velvet Place, Casa Grande, 85122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW home in the Casa Vista Community! The desirable 1505 Plan boasts an open great room that flows into a well-appointed kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.

1028 W Paradise Dr, Casa Grande, 85122

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,711 Square Feet | Built in None

The Fargo enters with a long foyer leading to a spacious great room and dining area. The kitchen features hardwood cabinets, an electric range, a corner pantry, and a large island. two of the secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets and connect to a hallway leading directly into the bathroom. More amazing features of this home include smart home technology, front and backyard desert landscaping, 9' flat ceilings, optional upgrades and more! Speak to a sales representative today for more information. Images and 3D tours only represent the Fargo plan and may vary from homes as built.

42656 W Venture Road, Maricopa, 85138

2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Home for sale in the golf community of Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa Arizona. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath plus a den for a total of 1823 square feet. The home contains an open kitchen that looks out into the living room. In addition, the home features neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, ceilings fans and all the appliances convey. Currently, the den is being used as a 3rd bedroom. The home location provides quicker access into & leaving Maricopa as the subdivision is close to the 347 HWY. Rancho El Dorado is a golf course community with a restaurant plus; a lake, park, tot lots and basketball courts by the main entrance. Home is currently being rented and lease must be honored.

34128 W Macho Road, Stanfield, 85172

3 Beds 2 Baths | $317,900 | Mobile Home | 1,249 Square Feet | Built in 1984

BACK ON MARKET-All FHA Requirements completed. Completely Remodeled home on great Horse Property!! or 3.5 Acres for all your toys, stuff, livestock, ...???. Spacious split master floor plan home with modern upgrades. New Kitchen with huge countertop peninsula that easily seats 4. All new appliances included. Master has a huge custom spa shower to melt the day away. Laundry room as provision for extra refrigerator/freezer. Property comes complete with covered corrals, 2 separate fenced in riding areas as well as a huge airconditioned workshop and 2 additional storage areas. Multiple water spigots all around the property. Separate concrete pad for RV or (?) with water and possible electric nearby. Front and rear covered patios and mature trees for lots of shade.

