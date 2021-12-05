These houses are for sale in Libby

(LIBBY, MT) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Libby area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

439 Crystal Lake Road, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1961

One of the best views on Crystal Lake! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, and 3 decks with magnificent views of the lake and mountains. This newly remodeled home is in the finishing stages of completion. Apply your own touch or use the included materials to make this your lakefront dream home or vacation cabin. The property needs a well and hot water heater, septic and power are in. There is a large list of personal property included, such as an aluminum boat and motor, canoe, power tools, and fully stocked kitchen. Enjoy boating, kayaking, ice fishing and everything else Montana Lake Life has to offer by calling Steve McNulty at (406) 291-1890, or your real estate professional.

226 Spencer Road, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Possibilities abound! A short distance from Libby Creek and walking trails, this cozy home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a large utility room and a storage area upstairs. The front porch and fenced yard faces fields and trees while the covered back porch faces a large open area in the rear that is fully fenced. The garage can accommodate a vehicle as well as projects, storage, outdoor gear and supplies. There is a bonus space finished with carpet, power and heat that could serve as a game room, guest room, or even a small business/office area. There is plenty of room to build a larger shop or park an RV, trailers, or anything your plans require. This tidy property is turn-key and available furnished. Call Sharon S. Denton, 406-291-6719, or your Real Estate Professional!

1521 Utah Avenue, Libby, 59923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This newly remodeled 2-bed, 1-bath home boasts a great location, potential as a VRBO or Air BNB rental, and a great open floor plan. The home is tucked away by itself at the end of Utah Ave and is very private, with only the neighbor across the street being in view. Yet, it is still close to all that downtown Libby has to offer from restaurants to shopping. The new cabinets and island in the kitchen stand out along with the bar. The house uses its space very well and would be perfect for small gatherings or enjoying time with your family. As you go towards the back of this parcel, you will find the detached garage that is assessible from the street located behind the house (Maple street.) Schedule a tour today! Call Brody Goucher at 406-291-7797, or your real estate professional.

757 East 5Th Street, Libby, 59923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 874 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Cozy and comfortable this 2 bedroom 1 bath fixer upper needs some TLC but would be well worth your while. Sitting on .366 acres this home has a 1 car detached garage, root cellar, fruit trees and large yard with plenty of room for expansion. If you are ready to put your touch on a home to call your own, this may be what you have been looking for. Located on the outskirts of town this home definitely has a country feel and plenty of privacy. Call for an appointment to see this lovely home today!

