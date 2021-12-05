These houses are for sale in Sikeston

(SIKESTON, MO) Looking for a house in Sikeston? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Sikeston listings:

417 Illinois Ave, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Tons of outdoor space! This home sits on a large lot (87x200), providing a lot of room for kids and pets. This is an excellent home for a growing family or for someone to downsize into. Vinyl siding is maintenance free and there’s an add-on carport to allow for 2 cars to be covered. There’s a 12x20 outbuilding that would be perfect for storage or a man-cave/she-shed! The inside has been very well cared-for with carpet and ceramic flooring. Great neighborhood, on the south end of Illinois Street.

For open house information, contact Tim Merideth, CENTURY 21 Premiere Realty at 573-472-2411

903 Bucklin Cir, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Move in ready beautiful all brick home in a desirable neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and master bed room. This home features a gas fireplace in a large family room with built in book shelves and fenced in backyard. Plenty of room with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 2,300 square ft. You are sure to love the two newly remodeled bathrooms. Brand new durable epoxy garage floor easy to clean with a new fully retractable screen garage door. Allowing fresh air to circulate but keeping the bugs out! Even the garage is air conditioned and heated! Plus a cozy screened in patio area!

For open house information, contact Christy Lawrence, C. Lawrence Realty LLC at 573-481-4447

310 Matthews Ln, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Check out the drone shots of this incredible property just waiting for the right investor. Take advantage of the 2.6 acres which backs up to approximately 194.75 feet of road frontage on I-55. The 3-bdrm home is a DIY dream opportunity, additional buildings include a 15' x 15' metal storage building and a 46' x 30' metal workshop with electric. Conveniently located close to the outlet mall and new construction taking place in Miner!

For open house information, contact Cheryl Rushing, C. Lawrence Realty LLC at 573-481-4447

1007 Willow Ln, Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $142,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,018 Square Feet | Built in 2001

If you are looking for space this home has a lot of it! On the main level you will find the living room, kitchen and dining space. The upper level has a full bathroom and 3 bedrooms. The lower level of the home has a large bedroom that could be used as an additional master bedroom, full bathroom and family room with fireplace. The fireplace has an electric insert but could be removed to make wood burning. Garage has additional storage or sun room on back. Come check this one out before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Chelsea Dillick, EXP Realty, LLC at 224-176-1