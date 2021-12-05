House-hunt Eatonton: What’s on the market

(EATONTON, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Eatonton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

167 Blue Heron Drive, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,218 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful Waters Edge at Lake Oconee offers the best of lakefront living. This lovely home boasts wonderful main lake views, privately nestled on a level lot with excellent water depth. From the moment you drive through the gates you'll be taken with the pastoral setting as you meander past pretty horse farms and beautiful lake homes. Pull into the circular driveway with stunning banks of azaleas and step up to the large rocking chair front porch. Stunning lake views await you the moment you enter. Your family will be delighted with the serenity of lakefront living inside and out with gracious indoor spaces and a 66 ft. long lakeside screened porch accessible from the living areas and the master bedroom. The main floor is an open plan with large great room, hardwood floors throughout, stone fireplace, coffered ceiling, pretty built-in's, gracious dining area and updated eat in kitchen with island and upgraded appliances. Working from home will be a pleasure with a large office with built-in's, and an additional nook with wet bar off the kitchen. A master bedroom with beautiful view, opens to the porch, has a large master bath and his and her closets. A powder room, large pantry, 3 storage closets and a large laundry room round out the main level. Plenty of space for the family to spread out on the terrace level. Game night will be a breeze with a large family room with 2nd wet bar, pool table, game table and reading nook. Three additional bedrooms, one with a large private sitting area and 2 more updated bathrooms, additional storage plus a large climate controlled storage area round out this level. Outside living will delight with a large covered patio, beautiful landscaping, firepit area and walkway to the dock. An attached 2 car garage with storage above means room for all the lake toys. Move in ready, this home is being sold fully furnished and was professional decorated. All this and more with the added bonus of a pretty, wooded golf lot at Reynolds to enjoy all the amenities available there. Included with the sale of this fabulous home is 1121 Shoulderbone Circle, a pretty homesite overlooking the Preserve Course. A golf membership is available. Enjoy the quite gracious living that Waters Edge offers plus all the benefits of membership at prestigious Reynolds Lake Oconee. Don't miss this opportunity to experience truly everything Lake Oconee living offers...you won't be disappointed.

113 Edgewater Drive, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,315 Square Feet | Built in 2006

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths lake home. This lake home has a wide open living area from the great room, kitchen, & dining room. Beautiful lake views from almost every room. There's luxury vinyl plank floors, tile, & carpet. There's a lakeside deck looking down at beautiful lake views. This almost 1 acre lot has a gravel driveway, a concrete parking pad, & at the water, there is a double boathouse with lifts, 3-4 ft water depth & a nice seawall. Don't miss this opportunity to own your very own lake home for under 400,000!

205 Uncle Remus Court, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 1 Bath | $155,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Investment Opportunity in Downtown Eatonton! Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home with sunroom,patio and shed. New windows, roof, siding, paint, HVAC and more. This is an investment property and seller is selling the property as is.

113 N Jefferson Avenue, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,503 Square Feet | Built in 1905

LIVE UP, WORK DOWN!! Located in quaint downtown Eatonton, this is truly a unique property! Live in the upstairs 3BR/2BA condo and create your dream business downstairs or create rental income. This living space is stunning and has high end details that everyone is looking for. Outdoor space includes a Juliet balcony and full patio in the back for entertaining! There are two retail spaces...perfect for a coffee shop, retail or restaurant. The possibilities are endless! 14 foot ceilings, 2,993 square ft upstairs, 3510 downstairs. Includes 113, 115 and 117 N Jefferson. A short drive to Lake Oconee and downtown Madison. Construction currently being done on the sidewalks...excuse the temporary inconvenience! Discover Eatonton at downtowneatonton.com!!

