On the hunt for a home in Bay City? These houses are on the market

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom house is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood in Bay City. Close to Hwy 60 and Hwy 35, all the schools and amenities in Bay City. Big backyard with lots of shade. Chain link fence around the house. Fixer upper. With improvements and some TLC you can make this house look Amazing! Great Investment Opportunity.
Beautiful and well maintained 6 acres with TWO like-new homes! This turnkey property has a 30'x80' barn/shop with multiple amenities including a full kitchen with AC, half bath, full bar for entertaining, storage, large area for you tools and toys! The property is fully fenced with a cross fence, private water well, two aerobic septic systems, horse barn with tack room, two RV hook-ups, and surrounded by farm land.
This home is situated on almost half an acre lot in a lovely neighborhood! Features a brick fireplace, wet bar, utility room, lots of built-in cabinets, & stained woodwork throughout. The kitchen has easy access to the dining room plus a breakfast nook. The primary bedroom offers direct access to the back patio. Its en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, & a walk-in closet. Two of the guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom is on the opposite end of the house. Both the front & back yards are well shaded with mature trees for you to enjoy!
Move in ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car attached garage home with so many updates. New roof, new paint throughout, new granite countertops, new walk in shower, barn doors and so much more. You won't want to miss out on this beautiful home
