On the hunt for a home in Bay City? These houses are on the market

(Bay City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bay City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2010 Merlin Street, Bay City, 77414 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 985 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom house is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood in Bay City. Close to Hwy 60 and Hwy 35, all the schools and amenities in Bay City. Big backyard with lots of shade. Chain link fence around the house. Fixer upper. With improvements and some TLC you can make this house look Amazing! Great Investment Opportunity.

For open house information, contact Ghulam Asif, Bay City Realty at 979-245-2091

2643 Laird, Wadsworth, 77483 4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,500 | Mobile Home | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful and well maintained 6 acres with TWO like-new homes! This turnkey property has a 30'x80' barn/shop with multiple amenities including a full kitchen with AC, half bath, full bar for entertaining, storage, large area for you tools and toys! The property is fully fenced with a cross fence, private water well, two aerobic septic systems, horse barn with tack room, two RV hook-ups, and surrounded by farm land.

For open house information, contact Brian Busby, Market Realty, Inc. at 979-836-6900

5000 Magnolia Lane, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This home is situated on almost half an acre lot in a lovely neighborhood! Features a brick fireplace, wet bar, utility room, lots of built-in cabinets, & stained woodwork throughout. The kitchen has easy access to the dining room plus a breakfast nook. The primary bedroom offers direct access to the back patio. Its en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, & a walk-in closet. Two of the guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom is on the opposite end of the house. Both the front & back yards are well shaded with mature trees for you to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Erik Frankson, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

2200 Hedgerose, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move in ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car attached garage home with so many updates. New roof, new paint throughout, new granite countertops, new walk in shower, barn doors and so much more. You won't want to miss out on this beautiful home

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589