ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

On the hunt for a home in Bay City? These houses are on the market

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 5 days ago

(Bay City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bay City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfoHU_0dEhkyyr00

2010 Merlin Street, Bay City, 77414

2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 985 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom house is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood in Bay City. Close to Hwy 60 and Hwy 35, all the schools and amenities in Bay City. Big backyard with lots of shade. Chain link fence around the house. Fixer upper. With improvements and some TLC you can make this house look Amazing! Great Investment Opportunity.

For open house information, contact Ghulam Asif, Bay City Realty at 979-245-2091

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775898)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EciDX_0dEhkyyr00

2643 Laird, Wadsworth, 77483

4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,500 | Mobile Home | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful and well maintained 6 acres with TWO like-new homes! This turnkey property has a 30'x80' barn/shop with multiple amenities including a full kitchen with AC, half bath, full bar for entertaining, storage, large area for you tools and toys! The property is fully fenced with a cross fence, private water well, two aerobic septic systems, horse barn with tack room, two RV hook-ups, and surrounded by farm land.

For open house information, contact Brian Busby, Market Realty, Inc. at 979-836-6900

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775814)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyO3B_0dEhkyyr00

5000 Magnolia Lane, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This home is situated on almost half an acre lot in a lovely neighborhood! Features a brick fireplace, wet bar, utility room, lots of built-in cabinets, & stained woodwork throughout. The kitchen has easy access to the dining room plus a breakfast nook. The primary bedroom offers direct access to the back patio. Its en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, & a walk-in closet. Two of the guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom is on the opposite end of the house. Both the front & back yards are well shaded with mature trees for you to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Erik Frankson, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775913)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfdJM_0dEhkyyr00

2200 Hedgerose, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move in ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car attached garage home with so many updates. New roof, new paint throughout, new granite countertops, new walk in shower, barn doors and so much more. You won't want to miss out on this beautiful home

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775854)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Bay City, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Horse Barn#Nook#X80#Ac#Market Realty Inc#Jack Jill#Ward Real Estate Inc
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
137
Followers
511
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy