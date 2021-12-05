Take a look at these homes for sale in Crescent City

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(Crescent City, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6565 Lake Earl Drive, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,877 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cathedral ceiling, formal dining, monitor, plus slider to deck, all in the great room. Loft overlooks the great room with 2 open bedroom areas and plenty of closet space. Master bedroom/bathroom downstairs plus very small bedroom with skylight Kitchen with garden window,plus plenty of work space, also big pantry. Full bathroom off kitchen and great room. Double car garage with stairs to upstair room near the 2 fish ponds in back yard! FISH POND in front yard with REDWOODS and FERNS all about! Very secluded!

For open house information, contact Sherry Korbel, BAYSIDE REALTY at 707-464-9585

460 Darby, Crescent City, 95531

4 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Super cute 4 bedroom 2 bath home sold with 2 additional adjacent partials. This home has an open concept with a huge living space, and kitchen. The custom kitchen has lots of storage space, a bar and a beautiful island with butcher block built in. Enjoy its classic claw tub or its enormous Master Suite. Theres lots of space for animals, gardening and a seasonal creek that runs through the property. From the living room you can make your way to it's large cellar which leads you to its shop. See Virtual Tour.

For open house information, contact Angel Verdugo, Alder Point Real Estate Inc at 707-460-6220

125 Azalea, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 2006

125 Azalea Court is a beautiful custom home with numerous upgrades throughout. The living room has tall vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and a cozy gas fireplace.There is a gourmet kitchen that will suit any chefs needs, and tankless water heater. The large master bedroom will suit all needs with a private access to the back covered porch! There is a bonus room above the garage that would be an awesome office, bedroom, or hobby room! The property has river access as well. Life in the country is better!

For open house information, contact KEVIN HAWKINS, Alder Point Real Estate Inc at 707-460-6220

1695 Arlington, Crescent City, 95531

4 Beds 2 Baths | $382,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely home, Large corner lot across from Mary Peacock School. Front & back yards both fenced, cement patio, fruit trees, & shed in back yard. Lots of rm in side yard for storage of RV/boat/kennel. Nice open living space & a view of the back yard from the kitchen window & masterbedrm. 4th bedrm off of dinning/kitchen has big walkin closet & access to back patio- great flex rm to use as family rm, office, gym, etc...Heat Pump, a wood stove, & Eltc. cadet zonal heating in every bed& bath rm. Lots of storage

For open house information, contact ROBIN HARTWICK, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

