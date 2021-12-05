Take a look at these homes on the Oxford market now

(Oxford, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

619 S Williams Street, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Good opportunity to own a home near downtown Henderson. Great location with tons of potential!

501 Forest Road, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,686 Square Feet | Built in 1961

LOCATION !! Oxford's most established neighborhood, Green Acres. 1675 SF brick ranch on large corner lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. New windows, architectural shingle roof and recent HVAC. Hardwood floors too ! Fantastic detached garage workshop. Move in ready so start packing. Priced to sell. Welcome Home !!

761 John Street, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,153 Square Feet | Built in 1950

2100+ SF Stone/Vinyl, 3 BR/2 BA RANCH+Single Garage & Carport + 20x8 two Strg Blds together/WORKSHOP!Roof 2+ years old w/ SOLAR PANELS (Buyer Continues Solar Monthly Payments).3 year old Heat Pump. Garage has Sink/Power & overlooks est. 50x50 Concrete PARKING PAD & Backed by Wooden Fence. 23/5x14.6 LR w/ FP. Laminate in DR(Office) & Kit, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Stay. 12.8 Utility Rm used as extra kit Prep Area. SOLD AS IS $160K +HBW HSA ($585) at asking price. CALL ANN HANCOCK 919-691-0834

2200 Oxford Road, Henderson, 27536 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,557 Square Feet | Built in 1760

Seated upon nearly 10 acres adjacent to the Henderson Country Club, the historic Bellewood Estate includes a stately 4500 s.f. home constructed circa 1760, a separate in-law suite apartment (1,350 s.f.),a six-stall barn, saltwater pool and pool house w/ outdoor fireplace, sauna. Fully fenced and gated; ready for your horses. Long driveway to circular drive at entrance. An entertainer's dream. Exquisite and Extraordinary. 50 minutes from Raleigh, Durham, RTP, RDU International; 10 minutes to Kerr Lake.

