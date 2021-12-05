Take a look at these homes on the Oxford market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Oxford, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3fOq_0dEhkrnm00

619 S Williams Street, Henderson, 27536

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Good opportunity to own a home near downtown Henderson. Great location with tons of potential!

For open house information, contact Quinton Morris, The Property Firm, LLC at 919-678-3222

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2397428)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3NUr_0dEhkrnm00

501 Forest Road, Oxford, 27565

3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,686 Square Feet | Built in 1961

LOCATION !! Oxford's most established neighborhood, Green Acres. 1675 SF brick ranch on large corner lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. New windows, architectural shingle roof and recent HVAC. Hardwood floors too ! Fantastic detached garage workshop. Move in ready so start packing. Priced to sell. Welcome Home !!

For open house information, contact Ellen Padgett, A New Day Realty, LLC at 704-490-5554

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2412657)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiVko_0dEhkrnm00

761 John Street, Henderson, 27536

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,153 Square Feet | Built in 1950

2100+ SF Stone/Vinyl, 3 BR/2 BA RANCH+Single Garage & Carport + 20x8 two Strg Blds together/WORKSHOP!Roof 2+ years old w/ SOLAR PANELS (Buyer Continues Solar Monthly Payments).3 year old Heat Pump. Garage has Sink/Power & overlooks est. 50x50 Concrete PARKING PAD & Backed by Wooden Fence. 23/5x14.6 LR w/ FP. Laminate in DR(Office) & Kit, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Stay. 12.8 Utility Rm used as extra kit Prep Area. SOLD AS IS $160K +HBW HSA ($585) at asking price. CALL ANN HANCOCK 919-691-0834

For open house information, contact Ann Hancock, C-21 Hancock Properties at 919-693-2257

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2390839)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O735T_0dEhkrnm00

2200 Oxford Road, Henderson, 27536

4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,557 Square Feet | Built in 1760

Seated upon nearly 10 acres adjacent to the Henderson Country Club, the historic Bellewood Estate includes a stately 4500 s.f. home constructed circa 1760, a separate in-law suite apartment (1,350 s.f.),a six-stall barn, saltwater pool and pool house w/ outdoor fireplace, sauna. Fully fenced and gated; ready for your horses. Long driveway to circular drive at entrance. An entertainer's dream. Exquisite and Extraordinary. 50 minutes from Raleigh, Durham, RTP, RDU International; 10 minutes to Kerr Lake.

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Basnight, Compass North Carolina at 919-726-6548

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2404610)

See more property details

