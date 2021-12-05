ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Take a look at these homes on the market in Elko

Elko Updates
 5 days ago

(Elko, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elko will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1837 Deerfield Way, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $412,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Lakeridge Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

1830 Deerfield Way, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $444,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Genoa Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

1075 Amber Way, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $437,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Lakeridge Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.) ON HOLD UNTIL JANUARY 5, 2022.

805 Northside Drive, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $333,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Owner pride is an understatement in this beautiful Elko tree St 3 bed 2.5 bath 2240 sq ft home. Located on a corner lot in a peaceful neighborhood this home is move in ready. Formal living room with a large picture window with tons of natural light! Kitchen boasts matching appliances and beautiful white tile backsplash. Dining area just off of kitchen. Spacious bedrooms all on main level with large closets and Master boasts a master bathroom with shower and single sink vanity. Fully finished basement has a large family room ideal for a man cave or a theatre room. Half bath, large laundry room and another room downstairs perfect for an office/den or craft room. Owners were meticulous with home care and keep up with logs for every step of maintenance of items such as furnace, water heater etc. Sun room just off of kitchen and a cover back patio leading to the yard. Pristine fully landscaped font and back yard has been cared for by owner with love and it shows! Back yard is fully fenced. 2 car garage with a man door leading to back porch and sun room making bringing in groceries a breeze! Home has central air! Close to schools, shopping, and the park just a block away. Its a must see

