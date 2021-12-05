ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

These houses are for sale in West Plains

West Plains News Beat
 5 days ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the West Plains area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these West Plains listings:

214 Michael Street, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 2010

1.8 acres outside the city limits of West Plains, MO m/l located on a dead end road, this 4/3 with bonus room, & large family room is waiting for you. Three bedrooms, two bath upstairs, and one bedroom, bonus room, family room, laundry room in the large walk out basement. Home has nice back deck overlooking the woods, and nice new front porch. Howell Oregon Electric and City Water.

For open house information, contact Cricket Anderson, Missouri Home Realty at 417-247-7470

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21062357)

3201 County Road 4220, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch home on 11.28 M/L Acres - 23 x 32 Shop with concrete floors and electric- Spacious Bedrooms - Finished partial basement - All Electric - Cross Fenced for livestock - Beautiful Wooded/Pasture combo - Pond -Utility Room on Main Floor - Covered Front Porch - Rear Patio - Storage Shed

For open house information, contact Tina Jones, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60201490)

5076 County Road 1350, Pomona, 65789

5 Beds 2 Baths | $119,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 1905

This historical home has extreme potential. It was once the Pomona Hotel before converted into a residential home. It has 5 bedrooms, multiple non-conforming rooms on the 2nd floor that could also be used for storage or crafting rooms, and 2 bathrooms. There is a large pantry, spacious laundry room, and lots of space and shelving for storage. Outside you will find a garage with heat, another storage building, and a great covered front porch. This property is located very close to convenient stores, gas stations, and local churches. Call today to schedule a showing to see all this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact Carrie Brassfield, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60203814)

4348 County Road 2120, Pomona, 65789

1 Bed 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This charming 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home not even a minute from the highway would be a GREAT investment property/fixer-upper! The inside has a spacious living area with a kitchen/dining combo. Property is being sold as-is condition. Perfect for a person who wants to start acquiring property! Loads of potential and ready for you to take on!

For open house information, contact Evan M DeShong, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60204597)

