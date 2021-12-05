On the hunt for a home in Savannah? These houses are on the market

(Savannah, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Savannah. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

103 Skinner Road, Pooler, 31322 2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in 1950

A solid 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet and spacious approximately 3 acre lot. Conveniently located, close to Highway 80, Pooler Parkway and I-95, as well as everything the growing Pooler area has to offer. The property has access from Skinner Road, as well as Pine Barren Road. Enjoy solitude, peace and quiet of this beautiful property, and yet be close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Owner has never occupied the home, sold as is with no warranties or disclosures.

For open house information, contact David A Minkovitz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Savannah at 912-355-4171

3 Callavance Court, Savannah, 31411 3 Beds 6 Baths | $1,899,999 | Single Family Residence | 5,341 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Stunning traditional Midpoint family home on the exterior, it goes mid century modern on interior. Totally renovated throughout, you don't want to miss this opportunity. Full of natural light and bright, it creates a connection to nature from every room. Leading upstairs to the large Fairway room which features a second fireplace and full bar overlooking #3 Palmetto golf course is a floating glass and oak encased stairway. Home has 3 bedrooms with a bonus with full bath (one of five) that could also serve as 4th bedroom. Make this home your own today!

For open house information, contact Gail Toler, The Landings Company at 912-598-0500

1317 E 57Th Street, Savannah, 31404 3 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Build your property portfolio with this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch located just minutes from downtown! Nice kitchen, living room, large yard, and off street parking. Currently tenant occupied - month to month. Great investment property. No Seller Disclosure.

For open house information, contact Patrick Bergen, Austin Hill Realty LLC at 912-354-2100

2611 Salcedo Avenue, Savannah, 31406 4 Beds 2 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,122 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Tucked away among old growth camellias, oaks and pines this 2.35 acre Harrock Hall property is waterfront on the Herb River with deep water at all tides. The new dock is in a protected spot but it is easy access to the Wilmington River and then the ocean. The property has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room, large dining room, separate den or office, large kitchen and screen porch. There is a 2,000+ sq ft storage/garage building with water and electricity that could easily be converted to a guest cottage, mother-in-law suite or entertainment area. The property is minutes away from Isle if Hope or the Truman Parkway with access to downtown.

For open house information, contact Renee Dunn, ERA Southeast Coastal at 912-927-1088