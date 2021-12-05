ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

These houses are for sale in Columbia

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Looking for a house in Columbia? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Columbia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUVam_0dEhiw8z00

114 Ellie Lane, Lexington, 29073

4 Beds 3 Baths | $297,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Have you been searching for a NEW HOME in an amazing location? Your home search has ended with this Brand New, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on almost a half acre homesite. Enjoy your own piece of paradise surrounded by everything Lexington has to offer. Welcome home to The Magnolia B. This charming floor plan has it all. The covered front porch makes a great first impression. The foyer opens into the formal dining room which is a perfect space for entertaining. The Airy Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Upgraded Appliances & Walk In Pantry. This flows directly into the large Great Rm w/ Gas FP. Upstairs you’ll find the spacious Owner's Suite featuring a Deluxe Private Bath w/ Separate Shower & Garden Tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a Walk-In Laundry Rm upstairs. Features Include; LED Lighting, smooth ceilings and walls, generous molding package, tankless gas HWH, garage door opener, sprinkler system, landscaped yard, new home warranty and so much more! Don’t miss the rear covered patio. A perfect area to relax & enjoy the outdoors. Conveniently close to I-20 and the Country Club of Lexington. Exterior & Interior Colors Vary. Call today to tour this Home!

For open house information, contact Lori Carnes, Keller Williams Palmetto at 803-722-1900

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-521756)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYM92_0dEhiw8z00

785 Blackville Road, Gaston, 29053

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,051 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Charming 3 bedroom 1 story home located on 1 acre lot available now! Get ready to feel like you are in the mountains when stepping into this place! Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the entire home except the kitchen and bathroom. All kitchen appliances stay along with the washer and dryer. Owner is willing to leave two of the pantry cabinets with the home as well. The laundry room is convenient to the side entrance and kitchen. This home also comes with an extra bonus studio apartment that is 388 square feet, complete with a finished tiled bathroom, exhaust system, coffered like ceilings, attic storage, two external doors, walk-in storage, crown moulding, heat and air and it's own separate entrance! 2 8x10 sized sheds convey with the property.

For open house information, contact Jacob Barnhill, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-530715)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0JAA_0dEhiw8z00

115 Duke Avenue, Columbia, 29203

3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1955

You don't want to miss this move-in ready, one-story brick ranch home in Clairview Terrace with a detached garage. This home offers 3 bedrooms with brand new flooring throughout and an updated bathroom. Freshly painted interior with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. New ceiling fans, light fixtures, and blinds throughout. Call your agent to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Liz Gaymon, Keller Williams Palmetto at 803-722-1900

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-531080)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdNPt_0dEhiw8z00

1113 Henry Curtis Street, Columbia, 29209

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome to your new home! Located in the beautiful Heritage Woods subdivision, this home is yours for the taking. It’s located less than 10-minutes to Fort Jackson and it’s a short drive to Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina (USC). Special features of the home include a formal dining room (can also be used as an office), new paint, new flooring, crown molding a spacious backyard for entertaining, and more. The main level boasts the living room, kitchen, formal dining room (or office), laundry room, and a half bath. Inside the eat-in kitchen you will enjoy stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and a bay window that overlooks the backyard. THE SECOND LEVEL offers the master bedroom, two guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. YOU’VE EARNED this spacious master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and a PRIVATE ENSUITE. The ensuite offers separate vanities and a tiled shower that has separate shower heads. The home is located in the Richland one school district and is close to the VA hospital, schools, shopping, dining, and the interstate. This home is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact LaToya Latimore, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-531126)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Real Estate
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
Lexington, SC
Business
City
Lexington, SC
Columbia, SC
Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Kitchen Appliances#The Living Room#Laundry Room#Open House#Sc#Brand New#Granite Countertops#Led Lighting#Hwh
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
351
Followers
600
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy