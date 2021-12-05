These houses are for sale in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, SC) Looking for a house in Columbia? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

114 Ellie Lane, Lexington, 29073 4 Beds 3 Baths | $297,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Have you been searching for a NEW HOME in an amazing location? Your home search has ended with this Brand New, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on almost a half acre homesite. Enjoy your own piece of paradise surrounded by everything Lexington has to offer. Welcome home to The Magnolia B. This charming floor plan has it all. The covered front porch makes a great first impression. The foyer opens into the formal dining room which is a perfect space for entertaining. The Airy Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Upgraded Appliances & Walk In Pantry. This flows directly into the large Great Rm w/ Gas FP. Upstairs you’ll find the spacious Owner's Suite featuring a Deluxe Private Bath w/ Separate Shower & Garden Tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a Walk-In Laundry Rm upstairs. Features Include; LED Lighting, smooth ceilings and walls, generous molding package, tankless gas HWH, garage door opener, sprinkler system, landscaped yard, new home warranty and so much more! Don’t miss the rear covered patio. A perfect area to relax & enjoy the outdoors. Conveniently close to I-20 and the Country Club of Lexington. Exterior & Interior Colors Vary. Call today to tour this Home!

785 Blackville Road, Gaston, 29053 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,051 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Charming 3 bedroom 1 story home located on 1 acre lot available now! Get ready to feel like you are in the mountains when stepping into this place! Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the entire home except the kitchen and bathroom. All kitchen appliances stay along with the washer and dryer. Owner is willing to leave two of the pantry cabinets with the home as well. The laundry room is convenient to the side entrance and kitchen. This home also comes with an extra bonus studio apartment that is 388 square feet, complete with a finished tiled bathroom, exhaust system, coffered like ceilings, attic storage, two external doors, walk-in storage, crown moulding, heat and air and it's own separate entrance! 2 8x10 sized sheds convey with the property.

115 Duke Avenue, Columbia, 29203 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1955

You don't want to miss this move-in ready, one-story brick ranch home in Clairview Terrace with a detached garage. This home offers 3 bedrooms with brand new flooring throughout and an updated bathroom. Freshly painted interior with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. New ceiling fans, light fixtures, and blinds throughout. Call your agent to schedule a showing today!

1113 Henry Curtis Street, Columbia, 29209 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome to your new home! Located in the beautiful Heritage Woods subdivision, this home is yours for the taking. It’s located less than 10-minutes to Fort Jackson and it’s a short drive to Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina (USC). Special features of the home include a formal dining room (can also be used as an office), new paint, new flooring, crown molding a spacious backyard for entertaining, and more. The main level boasts the living room, kitchen, formal dining room (or office), laundry room, and a half bath. Inside the eat-in kitchen you will enjoy stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and a bay window that overlooks the backyard. THE SECOND LEVEL offers the master bedroom, two guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. YOU’VE EARNED this spacious master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and a PRIVATE ENSUITE. The ensuite offers separate vanities and a tiled shower that has separate shower heads. The home is located in the Richland one school district and is close to the VA hospital, schools, shopping, dining, and the interstate. This home is a MUST SEE!

