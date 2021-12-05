Top condo units for sale in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Richmond’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

24 Spinnaker Cove Drive, Midlothian, 23112 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,841 Square Feet | Built in 1983

AMAZING WATERVIEW condo in the highly sought out Brandermill community! Meticulously maintained, bright open concept living. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, NEW wood floors, ample cabinet space & eat-in dining area. Through the kitchen is the spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and access to the AMAZING covered deck overlooking the Swift Creek Reservoir! Just off the family room is a formal dining area & cozy den with wet bar & built-in shelving! The owners suite is a dream with a huge luxury en-suite bathroom featuring double vanity, garden tub and separate shower! Additional generous sized bedroom with access to a full bathroom. Other great features include 1 car detached garage, new flooring in bathrooms/kitchen, new granite counter & NEW hot water heater (2020). Spinnaker Cove has lake access for Canoes and Kayaks & other amenities including walking trails, pool & clubhouse!

11113 Norman Garden Circle, North Chesterfield, 23236 3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Condominium | 1,577 Square Feet | Built in 2019

NEARLY NEW and MOVE IN READY! This lovely detached home at the Villas at Ashford Hill offers 9 ft ceilings and is loaded with builder upgrades. The chef's kitchen includes quartz countertops, white maple kitchen cabinets, pull-out shelves, soft close drawers and doors, and pantry. Kitchen also includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. The spacious family room has beautiful random-width wood floors and a gas fireplace. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet with an ensuite bath that includes a spacious infinity shower with seat and double vanity. Other upgrades include plantation shutters, wood blinds, recessed lighting, security system, whole house humidifier, crown molding, and 3-season porch with sliding windows/screens overlooking a spacious fenced yard. Fence and Leaf Filter gutter protection system recently installed. Abundant storage exists in the walk-up attic. A two-car garage and paved driveway provide ample parking. This home is sited on a premium cul-de-sac lot. As a 55+ community, the Villas at Ashford Hill includes amenities such as lawn care, a planned community garden, a community pavilion, preserved natural space, and walking trails.

505 South Davis Avenue, Richmond, 23220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Condominium | 702 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Walk to Carytown, Byrd Park, Maymont and much more! 3rd Floor Unit with Back Balcony and Community Balcony with Water View. Enter Building and Head Upstairs to Unit 11. Family Room with Carpet and Closet. Dining Room is Open to Family Room with Carpet, Closet, Chandelier and Exit to Back Balcony. Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Built-in Shelves and Exit to Back. Primary Bedroom with Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Closet and Jack and Jill Bath that goes into the other Carpeted Bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Basement so you can wash three loads at one time! Brand new HVAC ($4,000) so you won't have any surprise expenses. Buy now, it's cheaper than renting and way more cool. Condo fee includes Recycling, Trash, Water, Sewer and Gas. Does NOT include Electricity. 12 Parking Spaces Behind Building. Storage Unit.

621 Fern Meadow Loop, Midlothian, 23114 1 Bed 1 Bath | $184,000 | Condominium | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 2005

ALL OF THE BELLS AND WHISTLES in this Bristol Village @ Charter Colony condo just minutes to Rt 288, Midlothian YMCA, JT Community College, St. Francis Hospital, Midlothian Mines Park, shopping, restaurants & sought-after schools. This Showstopper includes Smart lights in dining/Kitchen, ECOBEE thermostat, RING doorbell, NEST carbon/smoke detectors. Kitchen features separate dining area, new glass tile backsplash, ALL newer stainless appl.; stove, dishwasher refrigerator & washer/Dryer. All newer LVP, carpet & Tile flooring throughout. The large open living area on 1st floor shows off new Luxury Plank floors & french doors with an abundance of natural light. The large primary bedroom offers new bedroom windows, primary bath, walk in closet PLUS New faucets, fixtures & lights! Bristol Village amenities include a clubhouse with resort style pool, outdoor cabana, patio, grilling pavilion, internet cafe, billiards room, pet relief stations, a 24-hour fitness center, car wash, trash collection, water/sewer, landscaping & access to Charter Colony facilities- Community Rec. Building is getting a FULL updated renovation to pack the community with ammenties. VIRTUAL TOUR IS A MUST SEE!

