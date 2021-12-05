Urban living in Orlando without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(ORLANDO, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Orlando, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Orlando, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

2809 White Isle Lane, Orlando, 32825 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Townhouse | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story townhouse in the community of Econ Landing in Orlando. Upon arrival you will notice the front stone accent, decorative 1 car garage door & brick paved, 2 car wide driveway. This townhome is the MI Homes San Miguel model and features an open concept with a combination living room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen boasts solid surface countertops, 42" upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a center island, crown molding, and tile flooring. The second floor includes a spacious master bedroom and a private bathroom with double vanity sinks, a garden bathtub, tiled walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Outside the primary bedroom are 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry closet. Sliding glass doors from the living room leads to the screened patio. Econ Landing amenities include a resort-style pool, park, playground, and the community is conveniently located to UCF, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, and easy access to SR 417, and SR 408.

489 Gee Hammock Lane, Winter Springs, 32708 3 Beds 4 Baths | $379,900 | Townhouse | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in 2016

VACANT! Great 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms townhome with 2 car garage ready for MOVE IN! You will find tile flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen. Dining room has sliding door leading you out to large balcony. Kitchen features espresso stained cabinets with pulls, granite countertops and stainless appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The guest bedroom is on the ground floor along with private bathroom. Master bedroom and two more guest bedrooms are on third floor. Master bathroom has espresso stained vanity with double sinks, solid surface countertops and tiled walk-in shower. Community offers community pool which is across from unit! COME SEE TODAY!

3343 Azolla Street, Orlando, 32808 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,200 | Townhouse | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in None

Are you ready to finally have an open living, dining and kitchen space that is perfect for entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids? TheCelestialtownhome plan in Bay Lake is for you. Give us a call today to find out how we can make it yours.

503 W Canton Avenue, Winter Park, 32789 3 Beds 3 Baths | $927,000 | Townhouse | 2,319 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. Enjoy luxury living and premium sought after location at Vilasa Homes, the newest construction in Winter Park, FL 32789. February-March 2022 opening for models. Taking presales now. Walk to Park Avenue lifestyle, arts and culture, a mini-version of Manhattan’s Central Park, brick streets, historic neighborhoods, area’s hottest restaurants, shopping and the prestigious Rollins College. Modern finishes for this 2-story townhome personally selected by one of the nation’s top interior designers. Handpicked design team of Nasrallah Architectural Group, Ted Maines Interiors and Jordan Builders. Alys Beach inspired incorporating wood accents, architectural stairway, wrought iron and two- story block construction all steps away from downtown Winter Park. Energy saving features such as Pella double pane windows and extra insulation. Homes will be prewired for surround sound, cameras, alarms system etc. Beautifully appointed- all wood flooring from Daltile/ Mohawk throughout, recessed lights, level five wall finishes, 13 foot ceilings on the main floor and 10 foot ceilings upstairs. Chef’s gourmet kitchen is complete with high-end flat panel cabinetry, Quartz countertops, island, Wolf gas cooktop, Subzero appliances, wine fridge and butler’s area all overlooking landscaping and greenery. Upgrades include Quartz backsplash, tall upper kitchen cabinets and staircase lighting (a $65k value). Spacious master retreat on second floor. Rest in your opulent tub and oversized walk in shower, Quartz countertops, designer tile, Koehler fixtures/ bathroom accessories and custom lighting treatments. Two more stately suites that can be used for exercise, office or bedrooms. Generous closet and storage spaces. 2-car garages featuring insulated steel garage doors. The Canton townhomes each have a backyard measuring approx 40ft x 11ft. Each townhome will also have a 28ft x 4ft patio slab which extends from the sliding doors. Convenient and minutes from Hillstones, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants and shopping. Top rated -9 hole Winter Park Golf Course, Casa Feliz, Morse Museum, water sports, Rollins and churches are all short stroll away. Entry price and subject to change. Taking contracts prior to finished construction.

