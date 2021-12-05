Step into home ownership in Denver with one of these condos

(DENVER, CO) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Denver condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Denver condos have been selected from our classified listings:

444 17Th Street, Denver, 80202 1 Bed 1 Bath | $290,000 | Condominium | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Awesome opportunity in the heart of downtown at Midland Lofts. Imagine being located walking distance to your favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment- that is what this ultra modern loft style condo has to offers, along with so much class and character. 1930’s building (just off Denver’s 16th Street mall) Inside, this home welcomes you with exposed brick, original building columns, hardwood flooring, track lighting, tall ceilings and an open concept. Just off the entrance is your dining area and kitchen which features a raised bar (for additional seating or counter space), stainless steel appliances and bright cabinets. The living room offers great views of Denver, built-in surround sound system, plenty of space for entertaining and setting up a home office. The master suite is bright, spacious and also offers great views, hardwood flooring, your own custom built walk-through closet and an incredible spa bathroom with shower and bathtub jets, heated flooring and custom tile. Steps away from the famous Brown Palace, Paramount Theater, light rail and so much more. A historic and classic place to call home!!

3402 S Eagle Street, Aurora, 80014 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Condominium | 1,015 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Very nice unit. Large living room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in Unit. About 4 minutes to Parker Road and 225. Large covered deck that overlooks the stream. 2 large Patio Doors. Reserved Parking. All appliances stay. Great unit for a first time buyer.

5536 Lewis Court, Arvada, 80002 1 Bed 1 Bath | $325,000 | Condominium | 915 Square Feet | Built in 2005

PHOTOS COMING LATER TODAY We were originally on the market back in April. During the Buyers Inspection a small area of mold was found in the SE corner of the Living Room. This was caused by poor drainage on the exterior of the unit behind the patio. The HOA has placed a drain to alleviate this issue. The HOA also paid to have this area mitigated, new sheet rock and New paint on the South and East Wall in Living Room Plus All New Carpeting throughout the home. Home has been Professionally Cleaned as well as All Windows. This unit is Wheelchair Accessible with no step in from garage. All interior doors area extra wide to also accommodate a wheelchair. Inside you'll find a Spacious and Bright home with Lots of Natural Light. The Kitchen offers 42" Cabinets, All Appliances, Breakfast Nook, and Tiled Flooring. Adjacent to the kitchen is a perfect space for the Dining Area. The Great Room area offers abundant space for what ever your taste in decorating may be with a Gas Log Fireplace for those cool evenings. And there is a sliding glass door to the Covered Patio which faces east. The Large Master Bedroom offers more Natural Light. There is also a Large Full Bath with plenty of room for a wheelchair. And right as you come in the home from the Garage is a Laundry Area and the Washer and Dryer are included. The Furnace and Fireplace were cleaned and serviced back in April. Just a 1/2 mile walk to the Light Rail Station. Red Rocks Community College even closer. Short walks also to Stenger Field and the Apex Center. 2 Mile walk to Olde Town Arvada. Easy Access to I-70, shopping, restaurants. You Do Not want to miss out on this Home!!

800 W Belleview Avenue, Englewood, 80110 1 Bed 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1974

So many great things about this amazing opportunity to be a homeowner. Beautiful view of Progress Park and the mountains! Penthouse living with the convenience of an elevator. Walk into this bright and inviting space that allows you to entertain easily with the open floor plan. Almost everything is newer! Appliances, floors, *soft close* kitchen cabinets and counter, bath vanity and bedroom window all new in 2018. Living room and bathroom windows replaced in 2021. Storage and laundry are on 1st floor. Storage unit is 4 ft wide x 4 ft deep x 4 ft. Amazing location- Progress Park right next to you; within walking distance to additional parks & walking trails; 10 minute bike ride to Old Town Littleton; 5 minute drive to the light rail. Blocks to both Broadway and Santa Fe - close to everything you need.

