Check out these homes for sale in Globe now

(Globe, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Globe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

734 N Lawrence St, Globe, 85501 1 Bed 0 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 634 Square Feet | Built in 1936

This diamond in the rough needs new life breathed into it! The property needs a complete rehab. Buyer to investigate all items of material facts to them. Property being sold "AS IS Where Is" and seller has no information on the property.

1470 S Basham Rd, Globe, 85501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | 980 Square Feet | Built in None

Affixed Manufactured Home on Large Lot in Globe AZ. Handyman Special or Clear Lot and build your dream home!

5743 S Central Dr, Globe, 85501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This can be a great property with some TLC. Home is a 3 bed 1 3/4 bath. Home has a separate laundry room and has two nice sheds and another out building. The lot is listed by the Accessors Office as 100' x 100'. There is also an alley behind the property.

218 E Cuprite Street, Globe, 85501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This sweet 2 bedroom Globe home is loaded with historic charm with the perfect modern amenities. The living room is spacious and open with mountain views from the front window. The bright, white, eat-in kitchen features a gas range and plenty of cabinetry. The two bedrooms are connected by the jack and jill bathroom. The large indoor laundry room could easily double as an office space or eventually be converted to a third bedroom. Outside, you are surrounded by mountain views and have a detached storage shed as well as a covered parking space and fenced yard. Schedule your private or virtual showing today!

