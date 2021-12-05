Top homes for sale in Elkins

(Elkins, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elkins. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

303 The Old Pike, Montrose, 26283 3 Beds 1 Bath | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Just 15 minutes from Elkins or Parsons puts you at this lovely ranch style home in a great neighborhood for country living. Nice large yard with pool, back deck and a barn style storage building. North School district and vibrant community activities. Small building at edge of driveway does not go with property. Seller will be moving small building ****MULTIPLE OFFER PROCEDURE**** OFFERS WILL BE TAKEN UNTIL SEPT 12 5PM ALL Multiple offer form on Associated Docs. Make best & final offer.

333.5 Main Street, Beverly, 26253 3 Beds 1 Bath | $18,285 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Level lot. Home ready to be remodeled. Cash sale only. NO FINANCED OFFERS. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser.

41 Connor Drive, Elkins, 26241 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2007

One story living! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths situated on .93 acres. This home is in like new condition and is move in ready. This country like setting is only 5 minutes from downtown Elkins .

118 Evans Drive, Elkins, 26241 3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,086 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Presenting this 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in Riverview. Located at the end of the Cul De Sac, this home sits on a large, flat half acre lot! The fully finished basement includes a large den with wood burning fireplace and an even larger game room with pool table! There is plenty of parking with a 2 car attached garage, a carport and a separate detached garage! The deck leads to an oversized patio as well! Agents. Supra box and combo are attached. See Agent remarks for access instructions.

