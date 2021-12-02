Man Attempting Apparent Hollywood Hills Break-In Shoots Himself in Foot

LAFD transports man in custody suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wound to foot. Zak Holman/KNN

Hollywood Hills: A man was in custody Wednesday morning suffering from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in the Hollywood Hills. At 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.1, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of a possible shooting on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive where neighbors reported a man on their property stating he had been shot. Responding officers first reported a possible suspect fleeing from the location in a ski mask, but a search was called off by 4:00 a.m.

According to preliminary information from the LAPD Hollywood Division Watch Commander, the incident appears to be an attempted break-in with the armed suspect shooting himself in the foot prior to making entry. No further details were made available.

Officers from the LAPD Hollywood Division cleared the location for firefighters to tend to the victim/suspect. The man was transported with what officers described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right ankle and foot. Per officers off camera, the man was not supposed to be on the property. A silver Lexus sedan could also be seen parked near the home in the middle of the street. It was not known if the sedan was the suspect's vehicle.

