ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Attempting Apparent Hollywood Hills Break-In Shoots Himself in Foot

Key News Network
Key News Network
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLvPi_0dBfgf1d00
LAFD transports man in custody suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wound to foot.Zak Holman/KNN

Hollywood Hills: A man was in custody Wednesday morning suffering from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in the Hollywood Hills. At 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.1, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of a possible shooting on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive where neighbors reported a man on their property stating he had been shot. Responding officers first reported a possible suspect fleeing from the location in a ski mask, but a search was called off by 4:00 a.m.

According to preliminary information from the LAPD Hollywood Division Watch Commander, the incident appears to be an attempted break-in with the armed suspect shooting himself in the foot prior to making entry. No further details were made available.

Officers from the LAPD Hollywood Division cleared the location for firefighters to tend to the victim/suspect. The man was transported with what officers described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right ankle and foot. Per officers off camera, the man was not supposed to be on the property. A silver Lexus sedan could also be seen parked near the home in the middle of the street. It was not known if the sedan was the suspect's vehicle.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Comments / 39

teresa taylor
5d ago

ok , he needs to go back to jail to fine tune his break in skills. there he will get lessons on what not to do....like shooting yourself .

Reply(1)
12
Steve Coulter
4d ago

The sad paradox is the victim espoused the leftist, Democratic policies that allowed this " black gentleman" to end her life.

Reply
4
David Dawson
5d ago

turns out he wanted to go back to prison it was the best sex he ever had

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Stolen Vehicle Suspect Rams LAPD Units, Arrested After Pursuit

Suspect in custody after police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in San Fernando Valley Monday night.Keith Johnson/KNN. Encino: Los Angeles Police Department Mission Division officers initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that lead LAPD units around the San Fernando Valley around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Dec.6, 2021. The suspect rammed into multiple LAPD units after getting stuck in a dead end more than twice. The suspect was taken into custody after pulling into a parking lot on Ventura Boulevard near Gaviota Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Car to Car Shooting, Hit-and-Run in Del Rey

Del Rey: Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division detectives are asking for the public's help in finding information or witnesses to assist in a Sunday early morning car to car shooting that occurred in the Del Rey area of Culver City. Detectives have recovered surveillance video that may have captured the involved vehicles, according to a press release with details regarding the incident.
CULVER CITY, CA
Key News Network

Driver Shaken, Bus Damaged in DTLA Transit Disturbance

A man possibly under the influence causes a disturbance on a DTLA bus.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man who was possibly under the influence, damaged a bus before Los Angeles Police officers removed him. The call started as a man causing a disturbance on a bus at approximately 3:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, near the intersection of Spring Street and 7th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

2-Vehicle Collision in Montclair Intersection

Two vehicles collided in a Montclair intersection Thursday night.Tony V/KNN. Montclair: Around 9:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, Montclair Fire and Montclair Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Orchard Street and Central Avenue. One patient was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Key News Network

South El Monte 60 Freeway Fiery Fatal Crash

A person was killed in a fiery crash on the 60 Freeway early Friday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. South El Monte: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the Pomona (60) Freeway involving a tow truck early Friday morning. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of the collision at approximately 3:28 a.m. on the westbound Pomona Freeway just before Santa Anita.
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
Key News Network

Early Morning FBI Raid on Northridge Home

FBI conducts an early morning search warrant on a home in Northridge.Zak Holman/KNN. Northridge: At approximately 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, FBI agents conducted an early morning high risk search warrant on a home located on the 17600 block of Parthenia Street in Northridge. Agents equipped with breaching tools and multiple armored vehicles made access to the residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Ejected in Santa Clarita Collision on 14 Freeway

One person was transported to the hospital after ejecting from vehicle in 14 Freeway collision.Oscar Sol/KNN. Santa Clarita: California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Police Department and paramedics were at the scene of a crash involving a person ejected after a collision on the Northbound 14 Freeway at Golden Valley Road around 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hollywood Hills#Lafd#Lexus
Key News Network

Video: Large Tree Crashes into 2-Story Encino Home Killing 1 Person

Firefighters responded to a fallen tree that crashed into an Encino home killing one person.Keith Johnson/KNN. Encino: One person was killed when a large tree fell onto a home in Encino crashing through the structure. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived on the 5000 block of North Odessa Avenue around 11:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, to find a large fallen tree into a two-story home with four occupants inside. According to LAFD, three occupants evacuated safely, but one remained trapped. An extended rescue operation was underway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Manhattan Beach Triple Fatal Crash

Police are investigating the cause of a Manhattan Beach crash that took the life of three people.Zak Holman/KNN. Manhattan Beach: Three people were killed, and three more were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard in the city of Manhattan Beach.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Key News Network

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway in Chino

First responders arrive at scene of double fatal freeway crash in Chino.Tony V. Chino, CA: Chino Valley Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to an early morning collision on the 60 Freeway in Chino that left two people dead. Three vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, on the Westbound 60 Freeway, east of Mountain Avenue, according to a press release from Captain Salvador Suárez, CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area/Inland Division.
CHINO, CA
Key News Network

Video: 24 Prisoners Transfer on Freeway After Sheriff's Transport Bus Breaks Down

Prisoners transfer from one bus to another after Sheriff's transport bus breaks down on 5 Freeway.Keith Johnson/KNN. Sun Valley: California Highway Patrol received a call of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department prisoner transport bus that had broken down on the 5 Freeway north at Lankershim Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. CHP assisted LASD by transferring the inmates from one bus to the another.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

Video: Hollywood Bossa Nova Restaurant Homicide

Police investigate fatal shooting outside Bossa Nova Monday night.Zak Holman/KNN. Hollywood: A man was fatally shot outside the Bossa Nova Restaurant early Tuesday morning. LAPD officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to calls regarding a shooting on the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. When officers arrived, they found a wounded, unresponsive man. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department resources from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was 23 years old, according to LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Video: DTLA Vehicular Homicide

LAFD transports homicide victim to a local area hospital.Zak Holman / KNN. Los Angeles: One man was killed, and another injured when an unknown person in a white BMW ran over one, killing the victim. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers along with Los Angeles Fire Department resources responded to the area of Alameda and 3rd Street at 2:53 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pomona Barricaded Suspect

SWAT was at a home on Alameda Street to negotiate with a barricaded person in Pomona early Wednesday morning. Pomona: Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Pomona Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Alameda Street for unknown trouble. An officer came into contact with a male suspect that refused to come out of the house. SWAT was called at that time. At one point, the suspect came out to grab a cigarette that Pomona SWAT officers threw to him, and then went back into the house. As of 3:50 a.m., the suspect known as "Chris" has yet to come out.
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

Driver of Single Vehicle Crash Foot Bails from Scene

A driver took off on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash into a street sign early Sunday morning in Pomona. Single Vehicle Pomona Crash (; 2:28) Pomona: Pomona Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the intersection of Holt Boulevard and Via Del Paseo. After taking out a street sign, the driver took off on foot but was apprehended by PPD officers. No further information is available at this time.
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

Residents Evacuate, Rescued from Burning Westlake Apartment Building

Firefighters assess one of the elderly victims of an apartment fire in Westlake Monday night.Zak Holman/KNN. Westlake: Residents of a Westlake apartment building on 3rd Street evacuated Monday night, and others were rescued by firefighters when a fire erupted on the second floor. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on the 1400 block of West 3rd Street at 9:21 p.m. to find a two-story, center hall apartment building with heavy smoke showing, according to LAFD.
Key News Network

Video: Chase Bank Defaced and Vandalized in Response to Rittenhouse Acquittal

The Chase Bank on Fairfax Avenue and 3rd was vandalized Friday night in response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Chase Bank on Fairfax and 3rd Street Vandalized (; 3:20) Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division officers responded to multiple calls of about 20 suspects all dressed in black with masks vandalizing a Chase Bank on Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Video: Brush Fire Burns in Newhall Near Golden State Freeway

Firefighters battled a brush fire that started near the Golden State Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Newhall late Saturday morning. Calgrove Fire in Newhall (; 3:27) Newhall: Multiple fire departments battled to contain a brush fire that erupted late Saturday morning, Nov. 20, near the Golden State (5) Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Newhall. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reported the fire to be at approximately 3 to 5 acres initially. At around 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Station reported forward progress had been stopped.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
148
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy