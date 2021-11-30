ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Coroner Identifies 3 Killed in Manhattan Beach Multi-Vehicle Crash

Key News Network
Key News Network
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMoZa_0d9pKFqg00
Coroner has identified the three people killed in a Manhattan Beach car crash on November 23, 2021.Zak Holman/KNN

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has released the identities of the three people killed in a Manhattan Beach multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.

The Coroner identified Christian Mendoza, a 48-year-old male, who was in one vehicle, and Gabriel Stauring, a 55-year-old male, and Katie-Jay Scott, a 40-year-old female, were together in another vehicle. All three succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

The collision, which was reported at 9:46 p.m. involved a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Marine Avenue when it collided with two sedans. Two men and one woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. LA County Coroner responded to the incident.

Sergeant Pereira with the Manhattan Beach Police Department interviewed by Key News at the scene, said that upon arrival, officers found at least four involved vehicles and several occupants with injuries. There were three confirmed fatalities, and three additional injuries of people who were transported to the hospital, one of which was in critical condition.

Pereira said the police department is looking at speed as one of the factors in the collision, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Comments / 14

Guest
6d ago

Marine street at Pacific Coast Highway going west is a residential neighborhood. There is a stop sign two blocks after the street light. The driver was speeding into a quiet neighborhood?!?

Reply
3
Bill Bangert Jr
6d ago

Not sure if anyone is noticing less police visibility throughout the County.There was a day when police protected their citizens. There will come a day again when citizens wish for it. Start voting as if your life depended on it. Because it does.

Reply
2
Miguel J Burnstein
6d ago

I don’t know if it’s just me But it seems like people are driving much faster Not all people, I wonder if it’s because they realize we no longer live in a free country and now just basic things like food and gasoline are getting out of reach for some people, maybe 🤔

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Key News Network

2-Vehicle Collision in Montclair Intersection

Two vehicles collided in a Montclair intersection Thursday night.Tony V/KNN. Montclair: Around 9:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, Montclair Fire and Montclair Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Orchard Street and Central Avenue. One patient was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Key News Network

Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Nordstrom in Fairfax District, 3 Suspects in Custody

Shattered glass, merchandise stolen from Nordstrom store at The Grove.Keith Johnson/KNN. Los Angeles: The Nordstrom store at The Grove Shopping Center at Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street was broken into late Monday night. The smash-and-grab robbery entailed broken glass and stolen merchandise. Police responded to reports around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, of people breaking into Nordstrom at The Grove in the Fairfax District. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle fleeing from the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

LAPD Announces Arrest of Smash-and-Grab Suspects, Commitment to Public Safety During Holiday Season

A tool used in the November smash-and-grab robbery at Nordstrom at The Grove, Fairfax District.Keith Johnson/KNN. Los Angeles: A press conference was held late Thursday afternoon with Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, joined by other officials from LAPD, along with the FBI, Los Angeles businesses and community leaders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Car to Car Shooting, Hit-and-Run in Del Rey

Del Rey: Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division detectives are asking for the public's help in finding information or witnesses to assist in a Sunday early morning car to car shooting that occurred in the Del Rey area of Culver City. Detectives have recovered surveillance video that may have captured the involved vehicles, according to a press release with details regarding the incident.
CULVER CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Manhattan Beach, CA
Accidents
Key News Network

South El Monte 60 Freeway Fiery Fatal Crash

A person was killed in a fiery crash on the 60 Freeway early Friday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. South El Monte: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the Pomona (60) Freeway involving a tow truck early Friday morning. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of the collision at approximately 3:28 a.m. on the westbound Pomona Freeway just before Santa Anita.
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
Key News Network

Suspect Who Shot Himself in Foot in Attempted Hollywood Hills Robbery Linked to Avant Fatal Shooting

Avant fatal shooting suspect is same man who shot himself in foot during attempted Hollywood Hills robbery.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: The man who shot himself in the foot during an attempted robbery on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, 81, roughly an hour earlier in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Key News Network

Window Smashed, Homeowner Assaulted in Claremont Home Invasion Robbery

Suspects entered a home on Edinboro Avenue, assaulted homeowner and demanded jewelry and money.Tony V/KNN. Claremont: Three suspects broke into a home on Edinboro Avenue and assaulted the homeowner while demanding jewelry and money. Claremont police responded to a call at 10:17 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on the 2200 block of Edinboro Avenue regarding a burglary-in-progress called in by a neighbor who heard the victim screaming, according to Lieutenant David Demetz with the Claremont Police Department.
CLAREMONT, CA
Key News Network

Driver Shaken, Bus Damaged in DTLA Transit Disturbance

A man possibly under the influence causes a disturbance on a DTLA bus.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man who was possibly under the influence, damaged a bus before Los Angeles Police officers removed him. The call started as a man causing a disturbance on a bus at approximately 3:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, near the intersection of Spring Street and 7th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Traffic Accident#La County Coroner#Key News
Key News Network

2 Arrested, 4 Transported After Car Drives Off Mulholland Drive

Officers arrest two people and all four patients were transported after car drives off Mulholland Drive.Keith Johnson/KNN. Los Angeles: A vehicle plunged off Mulholland Drive down a steep hillside injuring all four occupants early Thursday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 2, on the 8300 block of West Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Manhattan Beach Triple Fatal Crash

Police are investigating the cause of a Manhattan Beach crash that took the life of three people.Zak Holman/KNN. Manhattan Beach: Three people were killed, and three more were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard in the city of Manhattan Beach.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Key News Network

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway in Chino

First responders arrive at scene of double fatal freeway crash in Chino.Tony V. Chino, CA: Chino Valley Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to an early morning collision on the 60 Freeway in Chino that left two people dead. Three vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, on the Westbound 60 Freeway, east of Mountain Avenue, according to a press release from Captain Salvador Suárez, CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area/Inland Division.
CHINO, CA
Key News Network

1 Ejected in Santa Clarita Collision on 14 Freeway

One person was transported to the hospital after ejecting from vehicle in 14 Freeway collision.Oscar Sol/KNN. Santa Clarita: California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Police Department and paramedics were at the scene of a crash involving a person ejected after a collision on the Northbound 14 Freeway at Golden Valley Road around 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Key News Network

Early Morning FBI Raid on Northridge Home

FBI conducts an early morning search warrant on a home in Northridge.Zak Holman/KNN. Northridge: At approximately 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, FBI agents conducted an early morning high risk search warrant on a home located on the 17600 block of Parthenia Street in Northridge. Agents equipped with breaching tools and multiple armored vehicles made access to the residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Video: Large Tree Crashes into 2-Story Encino Home Killing 1 Person

Firefighters responded to a fallen tree that crashed into an Encino home killing one person.Keith Johnson/KNN. Encino: One person was killed when a large tree fell onto a home in Encino crashing through the structure. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived on the 5000 block of North Odessa Avenue around 11:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, to find a large fallen tree into a two-story home with four occupants inside. According to LAFD, three occupants evacuated safely, but one remained trapped. An extended rescue operation was underway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Attempting Apparent Hollywood Hills Break-In Shoots Himself in Foot

LAFD transports man in custody suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wound to foot.Zak Holman/KNN. Hollywood Hills: A man was in custody Wednesday morning suffering from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in the Hollywood Hills. At 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.1, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of a possible shooting on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive where neighbors reported a man on their property stating he had been shot. Responding officers first reported a possible suspect fleeing from the location in a ski mask, but a search was called off by 4:00 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Sheriff's Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death of 4 Children, 1 Adult in Lancaster

An investigation is underway in the shooting death of four children and one woman Sunday night.KNN photo. Lancaster: Four children and one adult were found shot to death at a home in Lancaster Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. LASD Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of the multiple victims on 3500 block of Garnet Lane around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Video: 24 Prisoners Transfer on Freeway After Sheriff's Transport Bus Breaks Down

Prisoners transfer from one bus to another after Sheriff's transport bus breaks down on 5 Freeway.Keith Johnson/KNN. Sun Valley: California Highway Patrol received a call of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department prisoner transport bus that had broken down on the 5 Freeway north at Lankershim Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. CHP assisted LASD by transferring the inmates from one bus to the another.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Video: Man Climbs to Top of High Voltage Power Pole in Van Nuys

A man clung to the top of a power pole as authorities tried to reason with him.Zak Holman/KNN. Van Nuys: A man climbed to the top of a power pole around midnight on the 13800 block of Sherman Way, disrupting traffic while first responders attempted to reason with him. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the location and found the man approximately 30 feet up a power pole near the high voltage lines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
148
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy