Coroner Identifies 3 Killed in Manhattan Beach Multi-Vehicle Crash

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has released the identities of the three people killed in a Manhattan Beach multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.

The Coroner identified Christian Mendoza, a 48-year-old male, who was in one vehicle, and Gabriel Stauring, a 55-year-old male, and Katie-Jay Scott, a 40-year-old female, were together in another vehicle. All three succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

The collision, which was reported at 9:46 p.m. involved a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Marine Avenue when it collided with two sedans. Two men and one woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. LA County Coroner responded to the incident.

Sergeant Pereira with the Manhattan Beach Police Department interviewed by Key News at the scene, said that upon arrival, officers found at least four involved vehicles and several occupants with injuries. There were three confirmed fatalities, and three additional injuries of people who were transported to the hospital, one of which was in critical condition.

Pereira said the police department is looking at speed as one of the factors in the collision, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

