ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqhOl_0d9N2u0200 Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.

  • Aloha Fridays February 2022 (Jessica W. from San Francisco)

  • Aloha Fridays January 2022 (Susan H. from San Bruno)

  • Harlem Globetrotters January 2022 (Cecilia K. from San Francisco)

  • Aloha Fridays December 2021 (James P. from Danville)

  • Shen Yun Performing Arts December 2021 (Pauline B. from San Carlos)

  • Living Spaces $100 Gift Card November 2021 (Bernadine J. from Santa Clara)

  • Living Spaces $100 Gift Card November 2021 (Karen L. from San Jose)

  • Broadway San Jose Hairspray November 2021 (Vicky R. from San Jose)

  • Broadway San Jose Hairspray November 2021 (Jarisse M. from San Jose)

  • Alameda County Fair October 2021 (Denise R. from Alameda)

  • Alameda County Fair October 2021 (Michelle T. from Hayward)

  • Alameda County Fair October 2021 (Laurie B. from Pleasanton)

  • Alameda County Fair October 2021 (Jose V. from Brentwood)

  • Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 - Grand Prize (Victor V. from San Francisco)

  • Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Theodore T. from San Francisco)

  • Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Al G. from Santa Rosa)

  • Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Stewart F. from Antioch)

  • Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Timothy D. from San Francisco)

  • Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Shirley L. from San Francisco)

  • Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Linnea M. from San Francisco)

  • Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Michael L. from San Carlos)

  • Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Jean R.B. from Millbrae)

  • Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Pearl C.L. from South San Francisco)

  • Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Peter D. from San Francisco)

  • Aloha Fridays September 2021 (Evelyn D. from Sunnyvale)

  • Aloha Fridays August 2021 (Patrick N. from San Jose)

  • Aloha Fridays May 2021 (Ian F. from Fremont)

  • Aloha Fridays April 2021 (Carol G. from San Rafael)

  • Aloha Fridays March 2021 (Lisa P. from Martinez)

  • Aloha Fridays February 2021 (Anlo H. from Piedmont)

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh cashes in big on sale of his Bay Area home

Jim Harbaugh is rolling in the dough. Harbaugh recently sold his Atherton, Calif. mansion for $11.78 million, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming. The $11.78 million figure is lower than the nearly $13 million asking price Harbaugh had for the home since listing in in July 2021. But Harbaugh still nearly doubled his money after paying $6.3 million for the mansion in 2012.
ATHERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
City
Danville, CA
City
San Bruno, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Carlos, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Piedmont, CA
City
Fremont, CA
City
Sunnyvale, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstakes#County Fairs#Aloha Fridays#Shen Yun Performing Arts#Gift Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
San José Spotlight

It’s all about sports at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

Santa Clara County has big plans for its 160-acre piece of land at the fairgrounds, but if it doesn’t include a ball, bat or hurdles, well then—no deal. Since January, county officials have entered into three negotiating agreements with various organizations that envision a new future at the fairgrounds. Supervisor Cindy Chavez announced this week the county’s agreement with San Jose State University for a track and field facility at the site. The county also has agreements with San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Cricket. Combined this would comprise 40 acres.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. crime victims board buses to Sacramento to meet with lawmakers

Dozens of Los Angeles crime victims boarded buses headed for Sacramento Sunday morning. The Los Angeles residents will meet up with hundreds of fellow crime survivors from across the state to meet with lawmakers and attend a rally, march and a vigil. It’s all part of the Survivors Speak California conference which organizers said is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy