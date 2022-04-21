Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners
Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.
- Aloha Fridays February 2022 (Jessica W. from San Francisco)
- Aloha Fridays January 2022 (Susan H. from San Bruno)
- Harlem Globetrotters January 2022 (Cecilia K. from San Francisco)
- Aloha Fridays December 2021 (James P. from Danville)
- Shen Yun Performing Arts December 2021 (Pauline B. from San Carlos)
- Living Spaces $100 Gift Card November 2021 (Bernadine J. from Santa Clara)
- Living Spaces $100 Gift Card November 2021 (Karen L. from San Jose)
- Broadway San Jose Hairspray November 2021 (Vicky R. from San Jose)
- Broadway San Jose Hairspray November 2021 (Jarisse M. from San Jose)
- Alameda County Fair October 2021 (Denise R. from Alameda)
- Alameda County Fair October 2021 (Michelle T. from Hayward)
- Alameda County Fair October 2021 (Laurie B. from Pleasanton)
- Alameda County Fair October 2021 (Jose V. from Brentwood)
- Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 - Grand Prize (Victor V. from San Francisco)
- Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Theodore T. from San Francisco)
- Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Al G. from Santa Rosa)
- Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Stewart F. from Antioch)
- Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Timothy D. from San Francisco)
- Exploratorium After Dark September/October 2021 (Shirley L. from San Francisco)
- Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Linnea M. from San Francisco)
- Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Michael L. from San Carlos)
- Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Jean R.B. from Millbrae)
- Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Pearl C.L. from South San Francisco)
- Asian Art Museum teamLab: Continuity July 2021 (Peter D. from San Francisco)
- Aloha Fridays September 2021 (Evelyn D. from Sunnyvale)
- Aloha Fridays August 2021 (Patrick N. from San Jose)
- Aloha Fridays May 2021 (Ian F. from Fremont)
- Aloha Fridays April 2021 (Carol G. from San Rafael)
- Aloha Fridays March 2021 (Lisa P. from Martinez)
- Aloha Fridays February 2021 (Anlo H. from Piedmont)
Comments / 0