ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How Daily Exercise Can Help Lower Your Risk of Alzheimer’s and Cancer

Healthline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular physical activity is known to improve your overall physical health as well as your mental health. In a new study, researchers say exercise can also reduce your risk of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. They say exercise strengthens a person’s muscles and increases blood flow to the brain, among...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Drinking these 2 things can lower your risk of stroke and dementia, new study finds

People who drank several cups of coffee or tea per day over a 10-to-14-year period had the lowest risk for stroke and dementia, according to a study published Tuesday. Researchers from Tianjin Medical University in China studied 360,000 people who drank daily either two-to-three cups of coffee, three-to-five cups of tea, or four-to-six cups of a combination of both. The study results found these people had the lowest risk for diseases such as stroke and dementia.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
EatThis

If You Can't Do These 5 Things, You May be Obese

Obesity—defined as a body mass index (BMI) over 30—has become an American epidemic. It's estimated that more than 42% of U.S. adults are obese today, compared to 15% in 1970. The condition drastically increases your risk of serious illness, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and dementia. The sooner you identify problematic weight gain, the easier it can be to reverse. If you can't do these five things, you may be obese. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Best Life

Doing This for 30 Minutes a Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

If You Have This in Your Blood You Are at Risk of Dementia

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia remains one of the most mysterious disorders—researchers aren't sure why some people get it, how to prevent it, or how to cure it. But in recent years, science has uncovered some intriguing clues, including some red flags in the blood that may indicate an increased risk of dementia. Several are within your power to change. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Many people with high blood pressure may take a drug that worsens it, says study

Nearly 1 in 5 people with hypertension may be unintentionally taking a drug for another condition that causes their blood pressure to climb even higher, a new study suggests. Left untreated or undertreated, high blood pressure will increase your risk for heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and vision problems by damaging blood vessels. Lifestyle changes such as weight loss, restricting salt intake, and/or medication can help move your blood pressure numbers back into the normal range. But asking your doctor whether any drugs you are taking for other conditions might be pushing those numbers up is worth the effort, the researchers said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Brain Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

People with mild thyroid eye disease benefit from breakthrough treatment

Last year, the U.S. FDA approved Tepezza (teprotumumab) to treat thyroid eye disease, a rare condition where the muscles and fatty tissues behind the eye become inflamed, causing the eyes to be pushed forward and bulge outwards. What's especially exciting about this new treatment is that it can spare some people from having to undergo surgery, as it's the first and only prescription drug for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. A new study presented November 15 at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that even patients with mild inflammation can experience a reduction in eye bulging.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WCBD Count on 2

2 Your Health: Study finds weight loss surgery decreases risk of progression of liver disease, heart complications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new Cleveland Clinic study shows bariatric surgery can be an effective treatment for advanced fatty liver disease. “The results were remarkable. For the progression of liver disease, to the progression of liver cancer, cirrhosis, liver transplantation or liver-related death, there was an 88% reduction in the patients that got bariatric […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Nature.com

Alzheimer's drug turns macrophages against cancer

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a lethal form of primary brain cancer. A new study now implicates beta-secretase 1 (BACE1) as a crucial regulator of pro-tumoral IL-6"“STAT3 signaling in GBM-associated macrophages. An effective BACE1 inhibitor, clinically developed for Alzheimer's disease, may offer new hope for GBM treatment. GBM is the most...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Venti, please: Drinking more coffee linked to lower Alzheimer’s risk

JOONDALUP, Australia — Avid coffee drinkers rejoice! Your favorite morning habit is now linked to a lower dementia risk. Scientists from Edith Cowan University report having an extra cup or two coffee may make you less likely to develop Alzheimer’s. This was a long-term project, tracking cognitive decline and coffee...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popular Science

Coffee and tea could lower your risk of dementia

Drinking a moderate amount of coffee or tea may lower your risk of stroke or dementia, according to a new study. Researchers surveyed 365,682 adults between the ages of 50 and 74, asking how much tea or coffee they drank each day. The team then tracked each participant’s health outcomes for more than a decade. At the end of the study period there were 5,079 cases of dementia and 10,053 cases of stroke, based on hospital records. Those who drank two to three cups of coffee or three to five cups of tea a day, or a combination of four to six cups of coffee and tea, were the least likely to develop either stroke or dementia. Coffee and tea drinkers had a 28 percent lower risk of dementia and a 32 percent lower risk of stroke compared with abstainers. The new research was published on Tuesday in PLOS Medicine.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy