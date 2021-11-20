Top homes for sale in La Junta

(La Junta, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in La Junta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

205 3Rd Street, Swink, 81077 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Cute, well kept, bungalow in the quaint town of Swink, Colorado. This property has a fenced in yard for your furry pets as well as a nice covered patio space where you can relax. This property is located in the heart of Swink within walking distance of a new Gym, a new city park and the high school. It is just minutes from a local grocery store. Swink has a great public school system and that great country charm a small town has to offer.

718 Bradish Avenue, La Junta, 81050 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Cute ranch style home on a huge lot near inspiration field! This home has a large open cover wooden deck perfect for entertainment or relaxing! As you walk into the home you will notice the newly laminate wood flooring in a spacious living room! Off to the side of the living room you have two good size bedrooms that also have new laminate wood flooring! From the living room you have a small hallway to the spacious bathroom and to the right a open kitchen with a small dine area. The back door will take you to a large mud/laundry room or downstairs to the utility and extra storage! The main level has been fully repainted, new laminate wood flooring and all new ducting! This home is on a huge lot that has the potential for a garage or carport!

