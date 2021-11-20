Top homes for sale in La Junta

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

La Junta News Beat
 4 days ago

(La Junta, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in La Junta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

205 3Rd Street, Swink, 81077

2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Cute, well kept, bungalow in the quaint town of Swink, Colorado. This property has a fenced in yard for your furry pets as well as a nice covered patio space where you can relax. This property is located in the heart of Swink within walking distance of a new Gym, a new city park and the high school. It is just minutes from a local grocery store. Swink has a great public school system and that great country charm a small town has to offer.

718 Bradish Avenue, La Junta, 81050

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Cute ranch style home on a huge lot near inspiration field! This home has a large open cover wooden deck perfect for entertainment or relaxing! As you walk into the home you will notice the newly laminate wood flooring in a spacious living room! Off to the side of the living room you have two good size bedrooms that also have new laminate wood flooring! From the living room you have a small hallway to the spacious bathroom and to the right a open kitchen with a small dine area. The back door will take you to a large mud/laundry room or downstairs to the utility and extra storage! The main level has been fully repainted, new laminate wood flooring and all new ducting! This home is on a huge lot that has the potential for a garage or carport!

La Junta, CO
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

