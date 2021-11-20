Take a look at these homes on the market in Indian Lake

(Indian Lake, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Indian Lake. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

218 L C Larsen Drive, Gouldsboro, 12864 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Fully renovated contemporary on beautiful lot in amenity rich community!

5486 State Route 30, Indian Lake, 12842 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome to 5486 State Route 30! Come and sit on the front porch of this Log Style home with unbelievable unobstructed year round views to the north, east and south on Indian Lake in the central Adirondacks. The 3.43 Acre tree covered property with 400 feet of sandy beach direct lakefront includes a year round home designed to capture lake living at it's best, boasting 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, a large living room with sliders to the front porch, a large kitchen with a breakfast bar and an adjoining open dining for family gatherings, all with views of the lake. The property also includes 3 seasonal lakefront cottages for guests and extended family, a year round cottage with garage, once the Sabael School, 2 car Garage on the main house, 2 drilled wells, individual septics. A Must See!

8940 State Route 28N, Blue Mountain Lake, 12812 2 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,250 Square Feet | Built in 1895

This property, a stone's throw from Blue Mountain Lake and the Adirondack Experience Museum, beckons you to stop and explore. The iconic curved entryway leads you into the area's second school house, built in 1895. As you step inside and back in time, you notice the original slate chalkboards, bead-board walls and metal stamped ceiling. The aroma of freshly ground coffee wafts from the newly installed cafe alongside the well established gift shop, which is filled with antiques and locally produced crafts. Uphill, you find a fairly new, but already profitable, boutique liquor store in place of the historic blacksmith's shop. Cozy, recently renovated apartments above both buildings provide housing for owners and staff, or could be used as short-term rentals. Included with this property is the adjacent parcel, with building rights. Many recent upgrades, being sold turnkey, with most inventory.

1320 Cedar River Rd, Indian Lake, 12842 1 Bed 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 625 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Cedar River McAvoy Camp, a very well built camp carefully planned to be a comfortable home base for Adirondack adventures. Fully insulated, a poured concrete foundation, dry insulated basement, drilled well and engineered septic are included in the construction completed in 2007. High efficiency propane boiler for heat also with wood stove option in basement. Living area with wainscoting and cathedral ceiling, sleeping loft above. The living area can be minimized for winter visits as a studio with kitchen and bath. The full basement with double walk out doors provides an area to park snowmobiles or ATV, or can be converted into extra living space. An attached storage shed for firewood and tools. Located in Cedar River with easy access to Cedar River Flow and Moose River Plains Recreation Area, a favorite among sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts. Direct access to main snowmobile trail. A good camp in a wonderful area, easy to maintain.

