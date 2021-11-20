House hunt Nucla: See what’s on the market now

(Nucla, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nucla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

502 Main Street, Nucla, 81424 0 Bed 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in None

Debbie Moore, Vista Realty Inc., C: 970-428-2364, vistarealtydm@aol.com, www.vistarealtyinc.co: Prime Commercial Location! Right in the heart of Nucla, this property offers multiple opportunities for a variety of businesses and income. Currently a profitable restaurant, 2,478 s.f. building and large lot to the west that could be used for parking or to put up another building. Could be residential or commercial. Make it what you have always dreamed of. Own your own business! Priced to Sell! Buy now as this area is the next up and coming destination for the outdoor enthusiasts.

For open house information, contact Debbie Moore, Vista Realty Inc. at 970-865-2525

1062 Montana Street, Nucla, 81424 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in None

Todd Gordon, The Rock Group Real Estate Professionals, LLC, C: 970-729-0808, toddgordonrealtor@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: If your looking for your first home or your next home away from the crazy world, this 3 bedroom 1 bath house will be at the top of your list. Located in the Shawn-Lea subdivision in Nucla, Colorado, this house has the potential to have your personal touches added. Call today to make it yours.

For open house information, contact Todd Gordon, The Rock Group Real Estate Professionals, LLC at 970-787-9377