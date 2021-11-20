ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

On the hunt for a home in Yazoo City? These houses are on the market

(Yazoo City, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yazoo City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmj20_0d2of3k600

1703 Moonmist Drive, Yazoo City, 39194

5 Beds 5 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 5 bedrooms 2 baths with an exceptional amount of outdoor space. It has spacious kitchen and yard, with granite countertops and hardwood floors! Master bedroom has private sitting room and enormous bathroom with marble.

For open house information, contact Eric Stephenson, Ekey Realty, Llc at 601-740-0795

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eg29g_0d2of3k600

230 One Particular Harbo, Yazoo City, 39194

5 Beds 7 Baths | $940,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Amazing Victorian-era retreat is now ready for new owners. Originally constructed in 1906, the home was relocated to its current site on Wolf Lake in 1998. Charm and quality espoused by the Victorian-era characteristics remain open entrance with a turned staircase, transom windows, heart of pine flooring, and original leaded-glass windows & pocket doors. Modern conveniences abound: insulated windows, geothermal heating/ cooling, a luxurious master suite, copious amounts of storage and a well equipped kitchen with custom cabinetry-all without sacrificing the home's unique southern charm. Kitchen is a seamless addition to the original house featuring hardwood floors, custom cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, a built-in Sub Zero refrigerator, built-in microwave and convection oven, ceramic cook top and down draft venting, top of the line dishwasher, built-in double ovens and ice maker. Parallel to the utility room is a butler's pantry with an original dry bar and new custom built wine storage cabinets. Dining room with an adjoining parlor is centered upon a beautiful, original oak mantle. Formal living area adjoining the parlor and main entrance also features a fireplace with the original oak mantle. The downstairs master suite, also with the original fireplace, was modernized during the renovation to include a large split walk-in closet, dual lavatories, a walk-in shower, footed tub and antique toilet. The family room on the rear opens to a covered veranda with sweeping views of the pool area and Wolf Lake. Antique flooring matching the rest of the home was reclaimed and installed in the kitchen and family room. Call your Realtor today to see this amazing property.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Remore, Keller Williams at 601-977-9411

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nXvD_0d2of3k600

215 Northpointe Drive, Yazoo City, 39194

3 Beds 1 Bath | $46,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1994

INVESTORS SPECIAL!! Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room. Home is conveniently located minutes away from Hwy 3, shopping centers, hotels, and much more. Selling as is but seller has Home Warranty and will transfer to new buyer. Home is sold as is.

For open house information, contact Tre Smith, Exp Realty at 601-455-0101

