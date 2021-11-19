This underrated sci-fi indie is Camelot for gamers

"I'm heading out on another secret mission." Amazon has debuted the full-length official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller called Encounter, the second feature film directed by the award-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce after he made Beast previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Toronto and London Film Festivals. A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an "unhuman" extraterrestrial threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Encounter stars Riz Ahmed in the lead role, with Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada. I wish this film was better, as there's strong potential with Ahmed and the concept, but it doesn't amount to much. Forgettable sci-fi. Even this trailer is not that great, not much to work with.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO