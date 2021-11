The series follows hellish creatures and a creepy religious cult as they take over Seoul. Netflix just dropped the trailer for their new South Korean thriller Hellbound, and it looks like the tense supernatural series — all about malicious demonic forces and sinister religious groups — will be another big show for the streaming platform. It comes from Yeon Sang-ho, the director behind the record-breaking 2016 zombie apocalypse movie Train to Busan and it’s 2020 sequel Peninsula. After the first three episodes of the six-part series received high-praise when they premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and London’s BFI Film Festival, the entire show will now be available to stream when it drops on Netflix later this month.

